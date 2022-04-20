The downsides of Oslo you should be aware of before moving there 

Dotted on the fjord from which it draws its name, Oslo is a fantastic city with a little bit of everything for everyone.

There are plenty of great areas for raising a family, a few trendy districts for the hip crowd, lots of green space for the more outdoorsy types, and plenty of modern architecture to marvel at. Add to all of this a fairly well-connected public transport system, and the city seems like the complete package.

However, the city is certainly not without its faults, and Oslo can sometimes live in the shadow of other Scandi cities such as Copenhagen and Stockholm. Here are a few of the downsides you should know about when moving to Oslo.

Expensive to find a place to live

It doesn’t matter whether you intend to rent or buy. A place in Oslo will probably cost you more than anywhere else in Norway. This is because the city has the country’s highest property and rental prices.

According to Statistics Norway, a 50 square-metre 2-room dwelling in Oslo costs 12,310 kroner per month in rent. This is 29 percent higher than the national average for a similar home.

Last year the average house price in Norway was around 4 million kroner, or around 400,000 thousand euros, according to Real Estate Norway. Meanwhile, the average price of a home in Oslo was approximately 6 million kroner this February.

If you are renting in Oslo, you’ll need deep pockets to secure a place to live as landlords typically ask for the equivalent of three months’ rent as the deposit.

Difficult to keep up with the property market

Being Norway’s largest city, there is ample choice when it comes to the property market. However, you still might find it challenging to find a place to live.

The rental market moves fairly quickly, and you won’t be guaranteed to hear from a landlord if there is plenty of interest in their apartment.

Additionally, several readers of The Local have said that they often don’t hear back from landlords when contacting them in English.

Suburbs are a lot more remote than you’d think

Many move to the outskirts of Oslo for a number of reasons, be it wanting to be closer to nature, work, or simply wanting more value for money.

However, Oslo’s suburbs can feel a lot more remote, and less like a city than people often think.

This may be an issue for those who like to be at the heart of everything. Although for many who value peace, privacy and nature then, this is probably more of an upside.

Not everyone is impressed with the city life

Oslo is a relatively small city of around 700,000 residents or so. If you are coming from a bigger city, or are familiar with, lived in, or visited Copenhagen or Stockholm, you may find it a bit underwhelming.

On first inspection, some may find the food, culture and nightlife scenes a bit more subdued compared to other major European cities.

Not to despair, though, as there will still be plenty to see and do in Oslo, especially as the culinary and cultural scenes are ever-expanding.

Part of why it may also feel like there’s less hustle and bustle is due to the city’s unique, slower pace.

Once you get used to the more relaxed pace of the city compared to elsewhere, you’ll soon learn to appreciate its uniqueness.

The locals aren’t known for their friendliness

Different countries have their norms and social values, and in this regard, Norway is no different from anywhere else on Earth.

Norwegians could be considered more reserved and not as outgoing when around strangers. Generally, this is done out of politeness and respect for one’s privacy than due to rudeness, which Oslo’s inhabitants are sometimes unfairly accused of.

With that being said, it may be more challenging than other places to fit in and feel at home with the locals.

Although once accepted, especially when living in apartment blocks with communal areas, you’ll start feeling welcomed as a member of the community.

Expensive public transport

Oslo has a fairly well-connected transport system. No matter which part of the city you’ll be living in, you can expect to be near a bus, tram, or T-bane stop.

However, this convenience does come at a cost. According to Business Insider, Oslo is the 15th most expensive city for commuters. The average price of commuting in Oslo was around 90 dollars or 790 kroner per month.