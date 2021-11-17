Eight things to know when renting an apartment in Norway

Every country’s rental market has its idiosyncrasies. Norway is no different, and there are several things you’ll need to know about before you start searching.

Big deposits required

To secure a roof over your head in Norway, you’ll probably have to stump up a significant sum of money upfront. The deposit is typically the equivalent of three months rent, with the first month also paid in advance.

This means you’ll need to have fourth months’ worth of rent money to hand to get the keys to your new place. It is possible to negotiate this down, although not all landlords will want to do it.

Some landlords may charge foreigners more for an added sense of security, but they cannot demand more than six months upfront by law.

Using your network can save you a lot of cash

Once you’ve established yourself in Norway and gotten to know a few people, using your network to find a place to live can help save you a lot of dough.

When I recently moved apartments, the landlord I decided to rent from was an acquaintance of a family friend, whom I hadn’t met. However, having the mutual connection came in very handy as it meant the landlord was willing to lower the deposit from three months to one month, which they otherwise weren’t willing to do.

In addition, the landlord left more furniture than they initially intended to and sold a television for a knock-down price, This was quite handy because the place I rented previously was fully furnished.

However, while you may know or be acquainted with your future landlord, it is always recommended to have a proper contract in place.

Looking for a place

The first place many start their search for rented housing will be with letting agents, but many properties in Norway are advertised online.

In Norway, the most popular online marketplaces are Finn.no and Hybel.No. You’ll need some basic Norwegian under your belt to use these sites, as they aren’t available in English. Many Norwegian landlords advertise their homes on these sites, though, due to the cost of using letting agents, so looking online may give you the best selection.

The rental market moves quickly

Quality rental properties throughout the country come on and off the market very quickly — often within two to three weeks. At certain times of the market, such as the end of the summer and the beginning of autumn, rentals in cities go remarkably quickly as students look for a place to live.

December and the late spring tend to be quieter on the property market.

How much does it cost to rent?

One thing to note is significant regional differences in rent, with Oslo being the most expensive place to rent. The average monthly rental price of an apartment in Oslo in the third quarter of 2021 was 14,000 kroner per month, according to Statista.

Cities, in general, are much more expensive, with the average monthly rent for an apartment in Bergen being 13,237 kroner. In Trondheim, an apartment costs 12,503 kroner a month, and a flat in Stavanger will set you back 12,982 kroner each month.

According to Statistics Norway, the average rent for a two-bedroom place in Norway is 9,320 kroner.

You may have to make use of a communal laundry room

This is much more common in older blocks in bigger cities, but many will have fellesvaskeri or vaskekjeller, communal laundry rooms and laundry rooms in the basement.

Even if you opt for a place that’s fully furnished, you may not have your own washing machine. If the apartment doesn’t come with a washing machine, then you can probably get one.

But if you aren’t settling down in a place for a while, you might not want to lug the machine around wherever you go. In that case, you’ll need to make the most of the laundry facilities.

Each apartment tends to have its own system for scheduling your turn to do laundry, but it’s better to be early to get the best spots. Your neighbours will show no mercy in filling them up.

Notice periods

Many rental contracts in Norway will be multi-year leases, usually 2-3 years, although, in reality, you aren’t expected to stay the full duration of the contract.

Contracts with these multi-year agreements will have notice periods before the first, second and third years where tenants can end the contract without incurring any financial responsibility for the remainder of the let. The notice period is typically three months.

Make sure to note these notice periods down when you sign the contract so you can plan accordingly.

Knowing your rights

It’s vital that you know your rights as a tenant to avoid falling afoul of rogue landlords who might try and take advantage.

Your rights should be outlined in the lease and will be subject to the laws of the Tenancy Act.

One of the most important rights you need to know about protects you against landlords hiking the rent price up suddenly after you move in. Rent can only be increased in step with the consumer price index and not within the first 12 months of the agreement.

Among other rules that you should be aware of are landlords being unable to ask for more than one month’s rent in advance. In addition, the landlord cannot enter the home without the tenant’s consent. In addition, if a tenant wishes to terminate a lease, they do not need to give a reason for doing so, while a landlord does need to provide a written explanation.

The Tenancy Act is available in English on the government’s website.