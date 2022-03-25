For members
BREXIT
Why are British residents’ passports being stamped at Norway’s border?
British residents in Norway are having their passports stamped by border police, even if they present their residence cards. So, why is it happening, and what does it mean if your passport is stamped?
Published: 25 March 2022 15:53 CET
British residents have had their passports stamped by border officials despite presenting their residence cards at the border. Pictured is street sign reading "Norway" in both Norwegian and Swedish languages on the old bridge of Svinesund, Sweden, on May 1, 202 Photo by Petter Bernsten / AFP
PARTNER CONTENT
Study abroad: the little-known secret to success
Pursuing an education in a country other than your own not only offers you the possibility of studying at some of the best universities in the world but also provides you with the experience of living in a different country, and immersing yourself in a different culture.
Published: 28 February 2022 07:21 CET
Updated: 18 March 2022 17:05 CET
Updated: 18 March 2022 17:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments