The family immigration, or family reunification, permit is one of the most common ways for those who want to join their partners in Norway, but who do not have freedom of movement across the Schengen zone, to gain residence.

Typically, only non-EEA citizens will need to apply for family immigration permits, as those from within the EEA can live and work in Norway freely.

Married to somebody with residence in Norway

Family immigration permits refer to two people in the application process. These are the applicant (the person who wants to move to Norway) and the reference person (the applicant’s partner).

For those with a Norwegian husband or wife in Norway, there will be an application fee of 10,500 kroner to cover. Both of you will also need to be over 24 too. In addition, you’re marriage or partnership must have been legally entered into.

You will also need to plan on living together in Norway, and the marriage must not have been a visa wedding or forced.

The applicant must also verify their identity and must not be prohibited from entering the Schengen area.

The reference person (i.e. the partner) must also have an income of at least 287,278 kroner per year before tax. This changes every May. But the salary requirement will not be raised or lowered if it changes after you apply.

The applicant’s significant other will also not have received any financial assistance from NAV (økonomisk sosialhjelp) in the previous 12 months.

If your partner isn’t from Norway or the EEA, the reference person will need to hold a valid residence permit.

Please note that people applying for the family reunification permit to be with their partner will likely have to undergo an interview where visa officers will ask questions about their relationship to determine whether it is legitimate.

For a checklist of the documents, you need if you are applying for your husband or wife to come and join you in Norway, click here.

Fiancés

As with a spouse, you will both need to be at least 24 years old, meet the minimum income requirements, and your relationship be genuine. You must also plan on getting married in Norway within six months.

You must not be barred from entering the Schengen area and be likely to return home if you do not get married as planned.

If you get hitched, you must apply for your permit renewal before your current one expires.

You do not need a family immigration permit to get married in Norway. You just need to be in the country legally for the ceremony to go ahead.

As with other applications for those with a non-Norwegian or non-EEA national, the reference person will need to hold a valid residence permit.

Be sure to check the list of the essential documents you’ll need to submit to the UDI for your application here.

Boyfriend/girlfriend lives in Norway

As with permits given for married couples and soon-to-be-weds, you will need to be 24 and plan on living in Norway. You will also need to be allowed to enter the Schengen and have your identity confirmed.

To be eligible, you and your partner will need to meet one of two requirements. First, you will need either have lived together for two years. If you’ve lived in Norway, you will need to have legal residence. Or you must be expecting or have a child together.

The minimum salary requirements apply to the reference person also.

Non-EEA nationals who are the reference person will need a valid residence permit.

A checklist for the essential documents you will need to come to Norway to be with your boyfriend or girlfriend can be found here.

How to apply

You’ll need to gather all the required documents, register an account with the UDI and complete the online application if applying from Norway.

If you are applying from overseas, you will need to meet with the nearest Norwegian embassy or application centre.

You will need to wait for the UDI to process your application and then make an appointment with the police in the part of Norway where you will be living to register as a resident and receive your permit. The appointment is ordered via the UDI website, and if you aren’t in Norway already, it should be done within the first week of your arrival.

What else do I need to know?

You need to ensure that all requirements are properly met. If they are not, the UDI will reject your application. You can check what applies to your situation here.

It’s also worth pointing out that the process can be quite long when it comes to processing your application and being able to secure an appointment.

And finally, if your family reunification visa means you are eligible for permanent residence further down the line, then you may be entitled to free language lessons.

