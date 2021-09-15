Jobs in Norway roundup: Is now a great time for a career change?

Government makes U-turn on Covid schemes

The government has pulled a 180 on their controversial decision to pull the plug on schemes and financial support for workers laid-off due to the pandemic.

The turnaround comes after rounds of talks with businesses and industry leaders who warned thousands would lose their jobs once support ended. The schemes have been extended for a month to give the next government time to decide what it wants to do with the schemes. The new date for the ending of support is November 1st.

Market expert: ‘It has almost been a better time if you are looking for a new opportunity’

If you are thinking of dipping into the job market for a new role, change of career, or simply a pay rise, there’s good news.

Christopher Ringvold, product director at FINN Jobb, one of Norway’s largest job marketplaces, has said now is better a time than any to begin the hunt for new opportunities.

“I would say it has almost never been a better time if you are looking for a new opportunity,” Ringvold told TV channel TV2.

The good news comes after Norway’s labour market came to a grinding halt during the pandemic. But, according to Ringvold, the job market is bouncing back.

“We have almost never had more positions at FINN Jobb. It’s really hot in the job market,” he explained to TV2.

Ringvold said that listings were increasing in almost every sector, but some were doing better than others.

“The industries that stand out are the ones that struggled the most last year. Restaurants, accommodation, the physical industries had to lay off very heavily. Yet they have had an insane recovery, and that is because the economy is returning to normal,” he said.

Tips from a recruitment expert

Seeing as it’s never been a better time, reportedly, to explore your options, we thought we’d gather up some tips from an expert on recruitment in Norway.

Katherine Evenmo Ervik, general manager of Express Recruitment, said the pandemic hurt jobseekers’ confidence and that one of the most import things was to recover self-belief.

“We have been through an incredibly demanding period. What we see is that for those who have been laid off during the period, something happens to you. You become insecure, and maybe you get a little crack in your self-esteem,” Ervik told TV2.

Ervik also said a clear and concise CV was essential.

“Make it clear. This means that it does not have to be long. Print your experiences under each workplace so that we know what roles you have had. And it does not hurt to adapt the CV to the position you are applying for. Be specific. I should be able to see what you can do pretty quickly,” she told the broadcaster.

In addition, the recruitment specialist said that job-hunters shouldn’t be afraid of having gaps in their CV. On the topic of whether to include a picture, she said in her experience it didn’t matter, but if you do include one to keep it professional. For digital interviews, she advised people to pick the quietest spot they can find so they can focus better. On the thorny topic of salary, she suggested applicants didn’t bring it up in the first interview unless asked.

New government likely to usher in tax cuts for those on low-to-middle incomes

A few weeks ago we looked at what each party’s stance on tax changes was ahead of the Norwegian election. Now that all the votes are counted it looks like tax cuts, for those on middle-to-low incomes at least, are on the way.

The Labour Party, Socialist Left Party, and Centre Party, which all pledged to cut taxes for most workers in Norway, are currently looking the most likely coalition government to be formed.

Wealthy individuals and those on higher incomes will be facing the prospect of higher income tax.

Did you know?

If you are currently looking for or planning on looking for employment in Norway, the most popular website to find available jobs is Finn.no. Other popular sites include Arbeidsplassen.no. and glassdoor.no. In addition, social media can work as a great tool in the job-hunting process.

