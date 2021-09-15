Jobs in Norway roundup: Is now a great time for a career change?

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Government makes U-turn on Covid schemes</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government has pulled a 180 on their controversial decision to pull the plug on schemes and financial support for workers laid-off due to the pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The turnaround comes after rounds of talks with businesses and industry leaders who warned thousands would lose their jobs once support ended. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The schemes have been extended for a month to give the next government time to decide what it wants to do with the schemes. The new date for the ending of support is November 1st. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Market expert: 'It has almost been a better time if you are looking for a new opportunity' </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you are thinking of dipping into the job market for a new role, change of career, or simply a pay rise, there's good news. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Christopher Ringvold, product director at FINN Jobb, one of Norway's largest job marketplaces, has said now is better a time than any to begin the hunt for new opportunities.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"I would say it has almost never been a better time if you are looking for a new opportunity," Ringvold told TV channel </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.tv2.no/a/14218106" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">TV2</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The good news comes after Norway's labour market came to a grinding halt during the pandemic. But, according to Ringvold, the job market is bouncing back. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We have almost never had more positions at FINN Jobb. It's really hot in the job market," he explained to TV2. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ringvold said that listings were increasing in almost every sector, but some were doing better than others. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The industries that stand out are the ones that struggled the most last year. Restaurants, accommodation, the physical industries had to lay off very heavily. Yet they have had an insane recovery, and that is because the economy is returning to normal," he said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tips from a recruitment expert</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Seeing as it's never been a better time, reportedly, to explore your options, we thought we'd gather up some tips from an expert on recruitment in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Katherine Evenmo Ervik, general manager of Express Recruitment, said the pandemic hurt jobseekers' confidence and that one of the most import things was to recover self-belief. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"We have been through an incredibly demanding period. What we see is that for those who have been laid off during the period, something happens to you. You become insecure, and maybe you get a little crack in your self-esteem," Ervik told </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.tv2.no/a/14218106" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">TV2</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ervik also said a clear and concise CV was essential. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"Make it clear. This means that it does not have to be long. Print your experiences under each workplace so that we know what roles you have had. And it does not hurt to adapt the CV to the position you are applying for. Be specific. I should be able to see what you can do pretty quickly," she told the broadcaster. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition, the recruitment specialist said that job-hunters shouldn't be afraid of having gaps in their CV. On the topic of whether to include a picture, she said in her experience it didn't matter, but if you do include one to keep it professional. </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">For digital interviews, she advised people to pick the quietest spot they can find so they can focus better. On the thorny topic of salary, she suggested applicants didn't bring it up in the first interview unless asked. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">New government likely to usher in tax cuts for those on low-to-middle incomes</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A few weeks ago we looked at what each party's stance on tax changes was ahead of the Norwegian election. Now that all the votes are counted it looks like tax cuts, for those on middle-to-low incomes at least, are on the way. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Labour Party, Socialist Left Party, and Centre Party, which all pledged to cut taxes for most workers in Norway, are currently looking the most likely coalition government to be formed. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210820/what-the-labour-partys-election-promises-mean-for-foreign-residents-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What the election win for Norway’s left wing coalition could mean for foreign residents</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Wealthy individuals and those on higher incomes will be facing the prospect of higher income tax. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Did you know? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you are currently looking for or planning on looking for employment in Norway, the most popular website to find available jobs is Finn.no. Other popular sites include Arbeidsplassen.no. and glassdoor.no. In addition, social media can work as a great tool in the job-hunting process.

READ ALSO: Tips for finding an English speaking job in Norway 

Useful links

Below you'll find a couple of helpful articles, guides and resources put together by The Local, which cover key aspects of working life in Norway.

How to get a work permit in Norway
How to find a winter sports job in Norway
