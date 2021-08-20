What the Labour Party’s election promises mean for foreign residents in Norway 

Jonas Gahr Støre is the party leader currently expected to be Norway’s next Prime Minister, and the Labour Party has promised to increase the number of full-time jobs, raise taxes on the highest earners, cut emissions by 55 percent within ten years and among other things make it easier for first-time buyers to secure a mortgage.

Below we’ll break down some of Labour’s key election pledges and what they’ll mean for you. If you want to read more on the Labour Party manifesto, you can do so here.

More permanent full-time jobs

The party has promised an overhaul to working life in Norway. Firstly they’ve pledged to increase the number of full-time permanent jobs and decrease the number of part-time ones to offer residents working multiple part-time gigs more security.

They will do this by making employers prove that a part-time employee will be more suitable than a full-time one when creating jobs and vacancies. Currently, employees must prove why they are entitled to full-time employment.

In addition to this, the party has pledged to strengthen and improve working conditions through the Working Environment Act. Labour has also pledged to increase the strength of trade unions and double union dues’ tax deductibles.

Taxes

The headline change is that the party has pledged lower income tax for everybody with an income of less than 750,000 kroner. People who earn above this will be taxed more. Overall, the Labour Party has said that eight out of ten would be paying less tax under them. For the majority of foreign residents, this means more of their earnings in their pockets.

Pensioners would also pay around 2,500 kroner less in tax a year. For people planning on retiring in Norway, this will come as a welcome boost.

Labour has also pledged to keep corporation tax at 22 percent, not reintroduce inheritance tax in Norway and retain the controversial working capital or wealth tax.

Entrepreneurs, business owners and the self-employed

Labour has pledged to simplify the process for entrepreneurs setting up businesses and look into improving current schemes meant to benefit the self-employed and freelancers. Unfortunately, they aren’t offering in-depth detail on how they will do this outside of cleaning up various bureaucratic processes.

However, I’m sure for many that have become accustomed to Norwegian bureaucracy, this will come as a relief, nonetheless.

First-time homeowners

People wanting to get on the property ladder in Norway are a demographic Labour are trying to appeal to with their policies.

Firstly, they want to increase lending limits to help more people secure mortgages. The party have also said that municipalities must facilitate more construction for first-time buyers and student accommodation.

They also want infrastructure and housing projects to become more closely linked and increase house construction around public transport hubs.

Unfortunately, there are no solid figures available for how much lending limits will be increased.

Climate

Labour plans to make Norway climate neutral by 2050 and cut emissions by 55 percent compared to levels in 1990.

The party has also pledged to make sure that tolls, taxes and tariffs on fuel will be geographically differentiated to ensure that policies aimed at reducing emissions are socially and geographically fair.

This will come as a boost to those living in rural Norway, where greener forms of getting around such as public transport and electric cars aren’t currently viable.

A Labour government would also increase support and initiatives for green energy and implement tax reform to make it more attractive for businesses to be climate-friendly.

Childcare

Kindergartens and childcare were among the areas of life that Labour has promised to make more fair and affordable for families in Norway.

Norway’s second oldest party have said it will reduce the price of daycare by more than 2,800 per year for one child and increase discounts for families with more children.

They will also increase the number of staff in kindergartens required to have education and teaching qualifications to half and regulate the private kindergarten market to ensure that the quality of childcare is prioritised over profits.