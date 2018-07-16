Exploring the Akerselva River in Oslo



Along the river, which traditionally divided the affluent western neighbourhoods and the poorer working class suburbs to the east, you will find a vast array of old industry buildings next to thriving wildlife, cosy restaurants and cafes, colourful street art, beautiful waterfalls, luxurious parks and more.



Bridges and waterfalls

Nearly 50 bridges span the Akerselva, and there are some 20 waterfalls along the way. Which one of these is the most spectacular is debatable, but the waterfall at Mølla (Nedre og Øvre Vøyen Foss), located next to the picturesque Hønse-Lovisa's house and the Beier Bridge in Sagene, is a good contender.



Other notable waterfalls include Bjølsen Waterfall, the highest with a drop of 16 metres, Nedre Foss in Vulkan and the man-made Nydalsfossen in Nydalen.



Øvre Vøyen Foss. Photo: Marie Peyre



The Jerusalem Bridge, which opened in 2011, is one of the newest, and rather impressive, rising 14 metres over the river at its highest.



The Åmot Bridge is another favourite. The suspension bridge, built in the early 1850s in Modum, Buskerud, was one of the first of its kind in Norway, and one of the most expensive - it cost almost four times the agreed budget. In the 1950s, the bridge was dismantled and moved piece by piece from its original location to Oslo.



Also worth mentioning are the imposing, gothic-inspired Sannerbrua and Ankerbrua Bridge, with its famous bronze sculptures by artist Dyra Vaa - hence its nickname, the Fairytale Bridge.