Best places to photograph autumn colours in Oslo

Akershus Fortress. Photo: Marie Peyre

Autumn has arrived in all its glory, and Oslo is ablaze with vibrant colours. But where should photographers go to snap the most dramatic foliage? Our travel editor Marie Peyre has some advice.

Akershus Fortress



There are plenty of deciduous trees within the grounds of Akershus Fortress, so this is a good spot to take pictures of Autumn colours. The small cobblestoned street leading up to the Resistance Museum in particular is quite striking this time of year. Look down, as well as up - it's not just the treetops that turn yellow, the ground is also covered in golden leaves.



Vigeland Sculpture Park and Slottsparken



A popular destination year round, the Vigeland Sculpture Park really comes into its own on a sunny Autumn day, when the vivid foliage makes a colourful background for the striking sculptures. Slottsparken, the park behind the Royal Palace, with its grand old trees and extensive lawns, is another good bet, particularly if you also want people to feature in your photos - the park is always busy.



Vigeland Sculpture Park. Photo: Marie Peyre





Slottsparken. Photo: Marie Peyre

Akerselva



A stroll along the Akerselva will also reveal many good subjects for photography, as the river winds its way past old mills, neighbourhood parks and hidden fishing spots, under old iron bridges and through many waterfalls. The stretch around the Sawmill Waterfall (Møllerfossene) north of Grünerløkka is particularly picturesque, and from here you can easily continue onto Telthusbakken, Old Aker Church and the Our Saviour Cemetery - all good spots for taking pictures of Autumn colours.

Oslofjord Islands



For a different perspective on the city, take a hop on, hop off cruise on the Oslofjord - a great opportunity to check out the many islands there, and shoot from the water as well as from land. Hovedøya, the island closest to the mainland, boasts forests, beaches and several interesting buildings, including a Cistercian monastery dating back to 1147. Part of the island is a nature reserve. Ferries depart year round from Aker Brygge.



Oslomarka



Want a full day snapping away? Jump on the T-banen and head to Nordmarka - Oslo's main recreational area, only a few minutes from the city centre. Here miles of tracks await, most of them going through forested terrain - another great destination for photographers in search of interesting Autumn motives.



Marka. Photo: Marie Peyre



Other good spots



Botanical Gardens in Tøyen, next to the Munch Museum

National Library of Norway (Nasjonalbiblioteket) in Solli Plass, whose huge facade is covered with red Virginia creeper

Picturesque Damstredet near Our Saviour Cemetery (see above)

Ekeberg Park, with the Oslofjord providing the perfect backdrop



Botanical Gardens. Photo: Marie Peyre



Happy snapping!