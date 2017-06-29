Recently opened: Misfornøyelsesbar, Oslo's worst bar – ever

Photo: Marie Peyre

So bad you might just want to go back, and take your friends next time! Check out Misfornøyelsesbar (Dissatisfaction Bar) in Oslo's Storgata, for an evening truly out of the ordinary, says our travel editor Marie Peyre.

The opening was cancelled and rescheduled on several occasions, to keep would-be-punters frustrated. Advertised opening hours on Google Maps don't make sense, and their website offers no information to help. Just finding the entrance of the bar can prove a bit of a challenge. But for a night out with a difference, Misfornøyelsesbar is the place to go.

There are chairs so small your butt won't fit in no matter its size. Colours so bright your brain will ache. Flabby sexual organs lurking everywhere, and blood-injected eyes watching your every move. A giant flashing puking sculpture. A complaint box that doubles up as a shredding machine (pure genius). A horror cabinet. Hallucination-inducing lava style lighting. The occasional screaming mad man. And much more.



Every hour is unhappy hour here (!) and the staff never smile. They could be less polite though. Waiting time at the bar could be longer, and the toilets could be a lot filthier too (yes, everything can always be worse!). But I suppose you can only take the discontent concept so far. And maybe it's just as well.

Whether it's the neon paint artwork or customised wallpaper and upholstery, the slogans printed on the walls or the hand-made stained-glass window, there is no questioning the originality of the place. And the fun factor is high. The devil, as always, is in the detail. What's hanging under your bar stool? Who's the man with the swastika tattooed on his forehead? Look up, look down, and look closely - the rooms will reveal their secrets, one at a time. Even the hooks under the shelves spell out a hidden message. So does the writing on the ceiling (if you only manage to look the right way).



The bar, the brainchild of comics artist Christopher Nielsen, is not just a watering hole but an art project, aimed at giving customers a taste of madness. The building was actually home to a madhouse from 1829 to 1905. What do angst, paranoia or schizophrenia look like? This is a pretty interesting rendition. Go check out this place for yourself - we guarantee a dreadful night out.

Practical information Drinks: Apocalyptic Thunder Juice (read IPA) or Kunstinteressert Kjæringvin ('Wine for Older Women Interested in Art'). Music: Psychedelic space rock. Prices: Reasonable by Oslo standards (ask for the special discounted alcohol deal if you are a pregnant woman). Opening hours: 6pm-1am (until further notice). Address: Mangelsgården, Storga ta 36 b (opposite Marmaris Pizza & Grill).