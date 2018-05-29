Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 May 2018
12:56 CEST+02:00
meatbarbecueweather

Share this article

Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales
Photo: aruba2000/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 May 2018
12:56 CEST+02:00
Unusually warm weather for the time of year has sent record numbers of Norwegians to supermarkets in search of meat to throw on the barbecue.

Spare ribs have seen a particular surge in popularity as temperatures have soared over the last month, NRK and NTB report.

Supermarker Coop said it had seen an increase of 55 percent in sales of the meat product compared with May 2017, while competitor Meny has sold 70 percent more, according to the report.

“With the weather in May we have seen quite enormous sales of both barbecue products and meat,” Coop’s head of communication Harald Kristiansen told media Nationen.

“We have sold as many spare ribs by weight this May as we did in the whole of last summer,” Meny’s head of communication Nina Horn Hynne said.

Hynne added that generally high meat sales in May had also seen sales of hamburgers and sausages increase by 40 percent and 80 percent respectively.

Rema 1000 reported that its main suppliers were seeing an “all-time high” of chicken and meat orders.

The high popularity of barbecuing in warm weather in Norway has in fact been tempered somewhat this month by bans on open fires in several areas prone to forest fire, as a result of the dry weather.

But grilling meat on the barbie remains permitted in private gardens and public parks in city areas, provided the appropriate safety precautions are taken.

READ ALSO: Norway sets new May temperature record

meatbarbecueweather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Working internationally? Share your experiences
  2. Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires
  3. Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales
  4. Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam
  5. Norwegian outsider Hareide leads Danes to World Cup
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement