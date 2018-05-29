Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales

Unusually warm weather for the time of year has sent record numbers of Norwegians to supermarkets in search of meat to throw on the barbecue.

Spare ribs have seen a particular surge in popularity as temperatures have soared over the last month, NRK and NTB report.

Supermarker Coop said it had seen an increase of 55 percent in sales of the meat product compared with May 2017, while competitor Meny has sold 70 percent more, according to the report.

“With the weather in May we have seen quite enormous sales of both barbecue products and meat,” Coop’s head of communication Harald Kristiansen told media Nationen.

“We have sold as many spare ribs by weight this May as we did in the whole of last summer,” Meny’s head of communication Nina Horn Hynne said.

Hynne added that generally high meat sales in May had also seen sales of hamburgers and sausages increase by 40 percent and 80 percent respectively.

Rema 1000 reported that its main suppliers were seeing an “all-time high” of chicken and meat orders.

The high popularity of barbecuing in warm weather in Norway has in fact been tempered somewhat this month by bans on open fires in several areas prone to forest fire, as a result of the dry weather.

But grilling meat on the barbie remains permitted in private gardens and public parks in city areas, provided the appropriate safety precautions are taken.

