Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway sets new May temperature record

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 May 2018
12:53 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Norway sets new May temperature record
Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
25 May 2018
12:53 CEST+02:00
This month was the warmest May ever recorded in Eastern Norway, beating a record that has stood for 71 years.

The average temperature for the month was the warmest for May since the Norwegian Meteorological Institute began records in 1937, NRK reports.

An average temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius measured at the institute’s offices at Blindern in Oslo beats the previous record of 14.4 degrees from 1947, meteorologist Bente Marie Wahl told NRK.

“The rest of May also looks like being warm, so (the record average temperature) is likely to stay in place, maybe even increase by a fraction,” Wahl added.

Oslo is not the only part of the country seeing record May temperatures – southwestern Bergen has had its warmest fifth month since 1981, according to a post by the meteorological institute on Twitter.

“But summer 1947 in Oslo is considered the warmest summer ever. That year also has the record of 21 days over 20 degrees in May, and we also have a good chance of beating that record – it may be as many as 23 days,” Wahl said.

Although 1947’s warm May was followed by a warm June and July and then an extremely warm and dry August, the probability of that being repeated is highly uncertain.

“High pressure weather comes in cycles and often remains in place for two to three weeks, but of course there are exceptions,” Wahl told NRK.

Northern Norway can expect considerable wind this weekend, with the high pressure over the south of the country pushing low-pressure weather towards the Troms and Finnmark counties.

READ ALSO: Weather updates from Norway

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway has fourth 'most powerful' passport in the world
  2. New politician street art appears at site of Norway’s 'minister crucifixion' painting
  3. Oslo praised for car-free city centre in study
  4. Russian spy was part of delegation that met Norwegian authorities: report
  5. Norway sets new May temperature record
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement