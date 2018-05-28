Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 May 2018
15:11 CEST+02:00
forest fire

Share this article

Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires
The forest fire in Lommedalen. Photo: Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 May 2018
15:11 CEST+02:00
Fire services in Norway are battling forest fires in various parts of the country were now under control.

Blazes broke out in a number of parts of the country during the weekend, including in the Rogaland, Akershus and Sogn og Fjordane counties.

Some of the fires took longer than others to extinguish, with a particularly serious fire at Lommedalen in Akershus taking around seven hours, Aftenposten reports.

The fires come after an extended period of dry weather in the Scandinavian country.

“It is extremely dry in the countryside and the forest fire [risk] index is sky-high, so this is critical. In this case the alarm was fortunately raised in good time so we have a good chance of controlling the fire,” Mathias Drange, the head of the firefighting response unit, told NRK on Sunday evening.

A helicopter was used to help put out the flames in Lommedalen, with the fire reported as being mostly out by 9pm Sunday.


Photo: Fredrik Hagen / NTB scanpix

Police tweeted Sunday that the site of a bonfire and burned coffee pot had been found in the area and could be the origin of the fire, but later corrected this, writing that they did not know how or where the flames had started.

Fire service chief Anders Martinsen declined to comment on the cause of the Lommedalen fire, according to the Aftenposten report.

A separate forest fire in Ombo in Rogaland county has been reported to have ‘flared up’ again after previously having been reported to be under control.

1,000 acres are currently affected by the fire in the southwestern region, according to a report by VG.

Three helicopters and thirty extra men were deployed in the effort to put out the Ombo fire on Monday, according to the report.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute’s website showed on Sunday a continued “very high” risk of forest fire in eastern, western and southern regions during the coming days.

Barbecues and other open fires in forest areas and in fields are forbidden while the high risk assessment is in place.

READ ALSO: 20,000 chickens killed in fire at Norwegian poultry farm

forest fire
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway’s emergency services battle with forest fires
  2. Norway’s summer weather helps set records for meat sales
  3. Smoke forces Oslo SAS plane to make preventive landing in Amsterdam
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Web Services Development
18/04
Volunteers for Sailboat and Land mission wanted
17/04
25th birthday - would someone please join in?
View all notices
Advertisement