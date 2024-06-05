Norway's government ends public sector strike

Advertisement

Roughly 3,500 Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio) members will cease industrial action, and their dispute will be settled by a government body, bringing an end to Norway's public sector strike.

Among the workers striking were police officers stationed at borders. In addition to affecting air travel, police services and higher education had been disrupted across Norway.

"In today's security policy situation, safe borders are essential. In this situation, the authorities have no choice but to intervene," labour minister Tonje Brenna told a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister added that disruption to the police's helicopter service also factored into the decision to end the strike.

"Now we ask people to go back to work," Unio leader Ragnhild Lied said.

Norway's government can end strikes and force them to a compulsory wage board if it feels that the disruption threatens public safety and security.

Advertisement

In recent years, it has ended several strikes for this reason. Last week, it ended a strike among public sector employees represented by the Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations (Akademikerne) due to national security concerns.

When a dispute is referred to a compulsory wage board, a government entity makes the final decision on what will be offered in the collective bargaining agreement.