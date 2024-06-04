Strike set to hit flights in Norway with 'major consequences for travellers'

Advertisement

Norway's public sector strike doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

On Monday, 1,736 Confederation of Unions for Professionals (Unio) union members joined the strike, bringing the total number of strikers on the Unio side to 3,300.

Monday's action heavily impacted police services, air travel, and higher education across Norway.

However, as the parties representing the employee and employer sides in the labour dispute still haven't reached an agreement, unions looked set to step up action once more.

Planned action on Wednesday could disrupt air traffic

Over 50 meteorologists in Oslo and Bergen are expected to join the strike on Wednesday, which could disrupt weather and storm warnings essential for air and military traffic.

"It could have significant consequences for the activity related to weather warnings and storm warnings for air traffic and military traffic," Ørjan Hjortland, leader of Unio's strike committee, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), adding that it could "largely affect all air traffic."

According to Hjortland, Wednesday's escalation could see 160 new people join the strike. In addition to the meteorologists, the strike will be stepped up at Oslo Airport Gardermoen and the Oslo Police District, among other places.

Avinor, the company responsible for Norwegian airports, stated it is too early to predict the full impact on their operations.

The strike has already affected border control at Oslo and Bergen airports.

In an interview for the business newspaper E24, Hjortland didn't comment on whether Wednesday's expected strike developments will lead to flight delays and cancellations.

"The police, and possibly aviation entities, can provide answers regarding the specific consequences. We expect this will have major consequences for travellers," he said.

Collective bargaining

The public sector strike occurred because unionised workers failed to agree on a collective bargaining deal with the state.

Four unions have been locked in talks with the government.

The branch of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), which represents state employees, and the Confederation of Vocational Unions (YS) managed to agree on a deal with the state.

However, the talks between the state, the Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations and the Confederation of Unions for Professionals broke down.