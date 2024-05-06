The most unmissable events in Bergen this summer

Advertisement

With around 60 diverse festivals and large concerts each year, Bergen has a reputation as a cultural hub.

This summer, between June 25th and September 22nd, Bergen will host over 20 major festivals, concerts, and significant events, alongside more than 150 smaller gatherings.

As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, the city will come alive with a rich array of events, drawing crowds from near and far, all eager to enjoy the eclectic music, theatre, art, and culture on offer.

To ensure that our readers don't miss out on the key events, we've curated a list of our favourite festivals, concerts, and happenings that promise to make this summer in Bergen unforgettable.

June

In mid-June, the city's iconic Bergenfest will set the stage for an unforgettable experience within the historic grounds of Bergenhus Fortress.

Over four days, from June 12th to June 15th, visitors will be treated to a diverse lineup of musical performances by renowned artists, including Stormzy, Kaizers Orchestra, and Gabrielle. The full lineup can be found here.

June will also see the Grieg Recital at Troldhaugen, a concert held amidst the serene beauty of Troldsalen, which is located right next to Troldhaugen, the former home of Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg and his wife, Nina Grieg. On June 25th, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the timeless melodies of Grieg's compositions, performed by a new generation of artists.

Bergen will host Bryan Adams, one of the world's biggest rock artists, on June 26th as part of his "So Happy It Hurts" Tour. This concert will also take place at the Bergenhus Fortress area.

Between June 28th and June 30th, the Thalassic festival will gather lovers of experimental music and showcase a captivating fusion of local and international talent at Smien in Bergen's Laksevåg borough.

On June 29th, the Håsong art festival will offer attendees a unique opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of cultural history, art, and music in the village of Hosanger on Osterøy. The program features outdoor yoga sessions, performances of 13 artists, and exhibitions.

July

If you're looking for laughs and a good time, Stand Up Bergen's Summer standup program will have you covered throughout July. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in July, visitors will be able to enjoy stand-up performances at the Lille Ole Bull venue.

Tysnesfest, a family-friendly music festival in idyllic Tysnes, an hour south of Bergen, will take place from July 10th to July 14th this year, with performances by MODS, Sondre Justan, Matoma, and many others.

UTKANT 2024, another music festival, will run from July 25th to July 27th at the picturesque Skjerjehamn in the Gulen municipality. As Utkant's website notes, festivalgoers can expect a "mix of lead-heavy riffs, cheerful pop tunes, and lively funky beats." For more information on artists and the program, visit the festival's website.

Beyond The Gates, Bergen's premier metal festival, will take place from July 31st to August 3rd. Photo by Vishnu R Nair on Unsplash

Closing off July and early into August, metalheads will have the chance to visit Beyond The Gates, a renowned metal festival that emerged from the remnants of the cult festival Hole in the Sky in 2012.

Widely acclaimed for showcasing the finest offerings of the extreme metal genre, Beyond the Gates has swiftly become a beloved summer event for metal enthusiasts worldwide. From July 31st to August 3rd, it will take place at various iconic concert venues in the city, including USF Verftet, Kulturhuset, and Grieghallen.

The 2024 lineup includes Behemoth, Satyricon, Venom, The True Mayhem, Enslaved, Death SS, and others.

August

Much like July, August is also packed with festivals.

Stølsfestivalen, nestled in the surroundings of Kallestad, combines music and outdoor life in a unique cultural experience. Spanning two days, from August 16th to August 18th, the festival also provides camping opportunities.

If you're looking for an event that puts a lot of emphasis on socialising opportunities, visit Flytfestivalen 2024 at Rossland 32, scheduled for August 17th-18th. The festival promises a delightful opportunity to enjoy music, barbecues, and games and is very popular with the locals.

As one of Northern Europe's largest quayside festivals, the Byfjord Festival at Kleppestø kai offers a late summer celebration featuring leading Norwegian artists, an enticing variety of food and drinks, and convenient transportation connections to the heart of Bergen. Here's the full program for 2024.

If you're a fan of chamber music, don't miss out on the 28th Grieg in Bergen festival, held at Håkonshallen. Over three weeks, between August 19th and August 31st, the festival will showcase concerts by high-level artists and ensembles, including world premieres.

Street food enthusiasts also have something to look forward to in August when the city's Street Food Festival takes place. Between August 23rd and 25th, the festival will transform the Bergenhus Fortress area into a haven for foodies.

Also taking place close to the Bergenhus Fortress is the Feelings Festival, slated for August 25th-26th, with performances by acclaimed artists like TIËSTO, Alan Walker, and Zara Larsson.

August will end with two more festivals worth visiting: Villahagefesten in the heart of the city and Høydenfestivalen 2024 at Nygårdsparken, both scheduled to run between August 30th and 31st.

September

As summer draws to a close, Bergen will bid farewell to the season of nice weather with multiple festivities.

The Bergen Food Festival will showcase local ingredients and dishes between September 6th and 7th, while the first edition of ÅsaneFest will offer a night of musical celebration on September 21st.

