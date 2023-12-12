The most unmissable events in Bergen in 2024

Advertisement

Whether you're a culture aficionado, a food enthusiast, an outdoor adventurer, or just looking to experience the unique charm of Norway's second-largest city, Bergen has something in store for everyone in 2024.

The year ahead promises to bring about several popular festivals, the annual marathon, holiday events, and much more!

Bergen Seafood Festival (February 2024)

Norway is home to some of the best seafood in the world, and much of that seafood can be found in the seas surrounding Bergen.

Events will be held across the city between February 12th and February 17th. The headline will be the transformation of Bergen's famous seafood market into a family-friendly food festival venue on February 17th.

Bergen City Marathon (April 2024)

Scheduled for Saturday, April 27th, the annual Bergen City Marathon attracts runners from all over the world. The 2024 event will be its 12th edition.

The marathon offers various distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, and a fun run, all set against the backdrop of Bergen's picturesque streets and mountains.

You'll be able to enjoy the event's atmosphere at both the starting and finishing lines located at the historic Bryggen wharf in the Old Town.

Norway's Constitution Day celebrations in Bergen (May 2024)

On May 17th (Syttende Mai in Norwegian), 2024, Bergen will join the rest of Norway in celebrating the country's national day – in a grand way.

Expect parades, an outpouring of Norwegian flags, traditional costumes, and a festive atmosphere throughout the city.

Furthermore, given Bergen's location on the coast, boat parades are usually organised on May 17th, with boats decked out in flags and decorations.

Wherever you find yourself in Norway on this day, you'll have a great opportunity to experience Norwegian culture.

However, each Norwegian city adds a unique twist to these celebrations. Bergen, for example, boasts numerous traditional and distinctive buekorps, the traditional drumming brigades.

Seven mountain hike (May 2024)

The annual seven mountain hike in Bergen will see residents and visitors scramble across the seven peaks that sit above the city. The whole day can be used to complete the 30km-long route.

You can also opt to do just five or three mountains instead. Final dates for the event haven't been confirmed yet.

Bergen Jazz Festival (May/June 2024)

Running from May 24th to June 1st, the Bergen Jazz Festival (Nattjazz) is one of the most established jazz festivals in northern Europe.

It presents a range of styles from traditional to contemporary jazz, with performances in various venues across the city, spanning ten unforgettable nights filled with over 60 concerts.

Since its debut in 1973, Nattjazz has brought some of the world's most iconic musical talents to Bergen, including Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, James Brown, Van Morrison, Art Blakey, Dexter Gordon, St Germain, Diana Krall, Gipsy Kings, Macy Gray, Gotan Project, and many others.

However, Nattjazz is not merely a showcase for renowned artists; it is a celebration of undiscovered and emerging talent.

Bergen International Festival (May/June 2024)

Norway's oldest (established in 1953) cultural festival, the Bergen International Festival (Festspillene i Bergen) is scheduled to take place between May 22nd and June 5th.

The festival usually offers visitors a blend of theatre, dance, music, opera, and visual art, showcasing both Norwegian and international talent.

Among its distinctive features are the unique venues, which include the historic home of Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg and the 750-year-old royal hall known as Håkonshallen. These locales provide a rich historical backdrop for the festival's program.

Each year, the Bergen International Festival captivates audiences with hundreds of live performances staged both indoors and outdoors.

Beyond the Gates (July 2024)

Beyond the Gates is the go-to festival for black metal and heavy metal fans. The festival will begin at the end of July and run until August 3rd. Tickets are already on sale but are selling out.

Concerts will be held across four fantastic venues in the city on the west coast.

Bergen Food Festival (August 2024)

Expected to take place in late August 2024, the Bergen Food Festival (Bergen Matfestival) is a must-visit event for foodies visiting western Norway next autumn.

It focuses on showcasing local Norwegian produce, seafood, and culinary traditions, and visitors can usually indulge in tastings, cooking demonstrations, and workshops.

The central square, Torgallmenningen, and its virtually adjacent Festplassen square serve as the centre of this culinary extravaganza, where you can enjoy some of the finest food and beverages from the region.

If you visit these squares in the city centre, you'll find fresh local produce directly from local producers, such as cheeses, meats, and seafood.

Furthermore, around 30 restaurants usually offer special festival menus throughout the week.

Bergen International Film Festival (October 2024)

The Bergen International Film Festival (BIFF) is one of the year's highlights for cinephiles of all walks of life.

BIFF offer a diverse program of films from around the globe, including documentaries, short films, and feature films, and is quite popular among film buffs and industry professionals alike.

Launched in 2000, it has been the largest film festival in Norway in terms of the number of films showcased.

The Festplassen Christmas Market (December 2024)

Bergen's Festplassen Square is set to transform into a winter wonderland with its annual Christmas markets in December 2024.

This market is all about getting into the festive spirit and treating yourself to some delicious Norwegian Christmas treats. And if you fancy mixing it up, there's a bit of international holiday food, too.

Stalls filled with local sweets, warm mulled wine, traditional sausages, and even dishes made from reindeer meat.

This market is a great place to try out local dishes served street-food style, all while soaking up the cosy Bergen Christmas vibes.