Eight unmissable events happening in Norway in May 2024

Three different jazz festivals

May is looking to be a good month for music lovers in Norway, as three different festivals will be held throughout the country.

First up, is Maijazz Stavanger. The festival started in 1989 and is one of the largest events in the Stavanger region.

The festival begins on May 3rd and runs until May 8th. Tickets are available for individual concerts and shows.

This is followed by Jazzfest Trondheim, which commences on May 6th. The festival will run through to the 11th. Jazzfest places a focus on jazz music and musicians from Norway, the Nordics and northern Europe.

The festival also includes workshops and jam sessions.

Bergen Jazz Festival then closes out a month of concerts. The week-long festival begins on May 24th and extends into the beginning of June.

New museum in Kristiansand

A grain silo from 1935 will get a new lease of life when Kunstsilo opens in Kristiansand on May 11th.

The museum will combine three permanent collections, the Tangen collection, the Sørlands collection and the Christianssands Picture Gallery.

The museum's collection will comprise the world's largest collection of Nordic modernism. Visitors can also enjoy international digital contemporary art, temporary exhibitions, lectures, concerts, dining experiences, workshops, function rooms, and events.

May 17th and public holiday galore

It doesn't matter where you are in the country. May 17th promises to be a special day across Norway.

The country's national day will see the public dressed in folk costumes and attend parades with marching bands.

Oslo is set to have the largest parade, which makes its way up Karl Johan Street to the Royal Palace.

Wednesday, May 1st will see workers off for Labour Day, this is followed by Ascension day on May 9th.

This is followed by Whit Monday on May 20th, meaning workers in Norway will have a long weekend between Constitution Day and Whit Monday.

Bergen International Festival

Norway's oldest cultural festival (established in 1953), the Bergen International Festival (Festspillene i Bergen), is scheduled to take place between May 22nd and June 5th.

The festival usually offers visitors a blend of theatre, dance, music, opera, and visual art, showcasing both Norwegian and international talent.

Each year, the Bergen International Festival captivates audiences with hundreds of live performances staged both indoors and outdoors.

Seven mountain hike in Bergen

The annual seven mountain hike in Bergen will see residents and visitors scramble across the seven peaks that sit above the city. The whole day can be used to complete the 30 km-long route.

You can also opt to do just five or three mountains instead. The event begins on May 26th.

Oslo medieval festival

The Oslo Medieval Festival is at Akershus Fortress in the capital. Each day promises fun events for the whole family, with the fortress, which dates back to the 1200s, providing plenty of authentic medieval atmosphere.

Wandering jugglers, jesters, musicians, beggars, historical plays, longbow shooting, and concerts with medieval songs and instruments are all on the itinerary. All this is in addition to the market selling goods from Norway and abroad.

The festival takes place between May 26th and May 29th.