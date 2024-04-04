Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Drivers warned to be careful

Motorists in southern Norway have been asked to take extra care on Thursday due to a yellow weather warning for snow.

"For the time being, we don't see any major problems in the traffic, but people should keep the weather in mind and take it easy on the way to work," traffic operator Jenny Nilsson told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Issues with public transport have been reported in Stavanger, and the runway at Stavanger Sola Airport was closed for 45 minutes so snow could be cleared.

In Agder, Vestfold and Telemark, snowy weather is also expected throughout the day.

PST launches investigation into parliament threats

Norway's parliament was on Wednesday by two threats which the Norwegian media reported as bomb threats.

The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has launched an investigation into the threats.

"We have started an investigation in connection with threats against the Storting and are working closely with the Oslo police district," Martin Bernsen from PST told NRK.

Police said that they knew who made one of the threats. However, they didn't confirm whether the same person made both threats.

Higher wages could impact farms

The government has proposed a solution to raise farmers' incomes. However, farmers argue that the solution could threaten farming.

Farmers want tools to regulate production to ensure that overproduction doesn't occur.

"If we do not get new tools to regulate production, there will be no increase in income," Dag Fossen from the Norwegian Farmers' and Small Farmers' Association said.

Overproduction would lower the food price overall and harm the industry's profitability.

Lower GDP makes Norway's NATO target more attainable

A downward adjustment of GDP will make it easier for Norway to reach the NATO spending target it recently pledged to reach.

NATO countries are required to spend at least two percent of GDP on defence, and Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Støre recently said that the country would meet this target.

Norwegian newswire NTB reports that the military would still need 5.3 billion kroner in extra funding to meet the target.

Compared to the original GDP forecasts laid out in the national budget last year, some 8.5 billion kroner of extra spending would have been needed to meet the target.