UPDATE: Area around Norway's parliament to reopen after threats

Advertisement

Police announced early on Wednesday afternoon that they would begin to reopen the area around Norway's parliament after threats were received within 24 hours.

Norwegian media reported bomb threats, but this was not confirmed by police.

Norway’s parliament was initially closed after local police received reports of a threat at around 10am.

“A bomb threat has been received which is aimed at the Storting,” Gabriel Langfeldt, a senior police officer with the Oslo police, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Shortly after 11am, the police cordoned off a larger area surrounding Norway’s parliament, and at 11:30am police confirmed to the press that two threats had been made against parliament.

“The threat does not say very much, but was presented in such a way that we cannot take the chance that it is just nonsense,” another senior police officer told broadcaster TV 2.

Police clarified that both threats were made on Tuesday, but one of the threats wasn't presented to them until Wednesday morning.

One of the threats was posted on the anonymous forum 4Chan, while the second was sent as an email, according to reports in the Norwegian media.

Police said they knew who made one of the threats.

The police didn't confirm whether the two threats were related.

Advertisement

Conservative Party leader and former PM Erna Solberg was among several people locked outside of parliament.

Norway’s Minister of Justice, Emilie Enger Mehl, said the threat was 'unacceptable'.

“It is unpleasant and unacceptable when bomb threats are received against democracy and the Storting,” she told public broadcaster NRK.