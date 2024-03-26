Taxes and strikes: Everything that changes in Norway in April 2024

Advertisement

Tax return deadline

By now, everyone should have received their Norwegian tax return. Around five million residents were sent returns this year by the Norwegian Tax Administration.

The main deadline you will need to be aware of is April 30th, when you must submit your tax return.

READ ALSO: What happens if you don't file your Norwegian tax return on time?

However, you can also apply for a postponed deadline if you wish. This will allow you more time to go over your tax return.

Tax returns in Norway come mostly filled out. However, it is up to residents to check that the information received is correct and add any missing information.

Some taxpayers in Norway may have until May 31st to complete their tax return.

Potential strikes

Wage negotiation talks between the trade union group the United Federation of Trade Unions and the employer organisation the Federation of Norwegian Industry broke down in March.

Finding a resolution was put on hold until after Easter. After Easter, the parties will return to the negotiation table with the help of a national mediator.

If mediation fails to find an agreement between unions and employers, then unions have signalled that they will be willing to strike from as early as April 8th.

The talks concerned the wages of "front-line" workers in industries where Norwegian firms compete with foreign companies.

Advertisement

They usually act as a barometer for wage rises, as the wage rises for workers in this sector need to ensure that Norwegian businesses remain competitive, so they set the bar for other industries.

If a strike is announced, sympathy strikes could pop up in several other industries.

Unions have repeatedly reiterated that they are willing to strike to secure a real wage increase for workers.

Dog leash rules come into effect

As of April 1st, all dogs must be kept on a lead unless in a dog park. This rule will be in effect until August 20th.

The rule is to protect both domestic and wild animals during the birthing, nesting and mating seasons.

Advertisement

The most likely punishment for being caught breaking the leash law will be a reminder to keep your dog on a lead or a fine.

Some parts of Norway may have tighter rules where dogs need to be kept on leads all year round in certain areas. Therefore it's always worth checking which rules apply in your specific area.

Winter tyres

As is the rule of thumb over Norway, winter tyres will need to be removed the first Sunday after the 2nd day of Easter. We know that's not very helpful or easy to understand, as the rule is more of a brain teaser or riddle than a set date.

To break it down, winter tyres will need changing in southern Norway from April 7th 2024.

There are no rules stopping you from using winter tyres past this point, but studded ones will be prohibited.

Areas like Oslo may have additional fines or tolls for the use of studded tyres.

Last chance to ski

The beginning of April will represent the last chance for most people in southern Norway to either alpine or cross-country ski.

Alpine resorts will close for the season in April, and snow in cross-country areas will recede to make way for hiking trails.

The mild weather and the typical spring sunshine make it a great time to be outside, enjoying the last of the winter sports season.