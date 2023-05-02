What to do if you can't meet Norway's tax return deadline

Advertisement

It's tax return season in Norway, which means that many people have already submitted the final version of their tax return to the Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten).

We say "many" and not "most," as every year, a number of people wait until the very last minute to submit their tax returns.

While the Norwegian authorities have warned people to avoid doing everything in the last few days, it seems the advice has fallen on deaf ears – as of April 25th, 2023, up to 1.4 million people in Norway haven't opened their tax return notices.

This year, the deadline has been moved from April 30th to May 2nd, as April 30th was a Sunday, and May 1st fell on a Monday.

Why waiting until the last minute could get you in trouble

There are two reasons why waiting until the last moment to submit your tax return is a bad idea.

Firstly, you'll have a harder time reaching the Tax Administration in case of any questions or doubts.

Secondly, the website of the Tax Administration might experience issues when a huge number of users try to submit their tax returns in the final days before the deadline expires.

While tech issues don't happen every year, in 2023, Norwegian tax authorities announced they would consider extending the deadline for submitting this year's tax return due to such problems.

Namely, some people were unable to access the site and submit their tax returns on April 30th, Sunday, and May 1st, Monday.

Timely tax return submission can help you avoid such headaches.

What to do if you can't make the deadline?

If you realise that you don't have enough time to submit your tax return by May 2nd – for any reason – contact the Tax Administration and apply for a postponement.

Most taxpayers who do so get an automatic postponement of 30 days.

Furthermore, tax returns not submitted by this year's deadline will be considered as having been submitted with the pre-completed information (sent to all taxpayers in Norway in March).

Note: If you're not getting a return but instead need to pay additional taxes, try to do so by May 31st.

Should you fail to pay by the deadline, you will have to pay interest on the tax you owe the Norwegian state.

If you're late with your tax return submission, you'll likely have problems contacting the Tax Administration, as they will be overwhelmed in the days around the May 2nd deadline.

However, the authorities have created a number of useful guides that can help taxpayers when it comes to issues often brought up in the submission process, available on the web pages of the Tax Administration.

Next year, try to check your preliminary tax return and submit the updated version in early or mid-April – that will make the entire experience much smoother and less stressful.