Driver in Norway jailed after 25 speeding tickets in 19 days

The 23-year-old, who travelled to Norway in search of a job according to local media, was caught speeding 25 times between February 6 and 25.

The worst infraction was on February 20, when he was caught at the wheel of a Kia driving 113 kilometres per hour (70 mph) in a zone with a speed limit of 70 km/h, according to a court ruling seen by AFP on Monday.

The man "represents a danger in traffic", the Oslo district court said.

According to daily Aftenposten, most of his infractions were registered by fixed speed cameras, whose existence he was not aware of. The man had his sentence reduced by three days, from 24 to 21, due to his full confession.

But he will have to manage for a while without his driver's licence, which the court suspended for a year.

