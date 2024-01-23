What to do right away if you end up in a car accident in Norway

Advertisement

Being in a car accident can be an incredibly stressful experience. Imagine you've recently relocated to Bergen in western Norway. You decided to buy a car for work purposes and are currently on your way to the office.

As you drive down Sotraveien, cross the central bridge, and tune in to the local Radio Sutra station, an unexpected situation unfolds.

The vehicle in front of you suddenly slams on its brakes, and you are unable to stop in time. This results in a minor collision that damages both vehicles.

In that split second, as your adrenaline surges from 0 to 100, especially in a foreign country where you might still be navigating your Norwegian language course, it's not uncommon for most people to feel overwhelmed or freeze.

That's precisely why knowing the correct steps to take is crucial for effectively handling this situation.

So, here's what you need to do.

Step 1: Carefully examine your surroundings, stop, and provide assistance

The first and most important step following a traffic accident is to stop your vehicle and offer assistance.

In Norway, the law requires anyone involved in or encountering a traffic accident to stop and provide aid to injured people (and animals).

As Marius Rehn, an air ambulance doctor at Oslo University Hospital, said in a 2022 interview with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK), the most dangerous scenario in such situations is when nobody takes action.

According to Rehn, ordinary people can play a pivotal role, and, as he said, making an effort is far superior to doing nothing at all.

"When no form of first aid is administered at the scene, it significantly negatively affects the emergency services' ability to provide advanced first aid," Rehn said at the time.

So, whether you are directly involved in the accident or merely a passerby, your immediate assistance can be crucial in saving lives.

Always stop when you spot such an accident – but do so at a safe distance from the accident scene if you're not directly involved so that emergency services can access the site without issues.

Remember to activate your vehicle's hazard lights to alert other drivers to the presence of an accident, and put on a reflective vest (such vests are mandatory in all vehicles in Norway and should be easily accessible from your front seat).

As the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) points out on its website, if no one has taken charge of the situation, assume responsibility for securing the accident scene.

Assign someone to manage traffic and place a warning triangle to signal to other drivers the presence of an accident. The warning triangle should be positioned at least 50 meters from the accident site in densely populated areas. In less populated areas, it should be placed between 150 to 250 meters from the scene.

If someone else is already coordinating these efforts, assist them as needed.

Step 2: Call the emergency services

Once you've taken these immediate actions, call emergency services immediately. Dial 113 for an ambulance or 112 for the police.

When you reach a dispatcher, share all the essential information, including your name, location, and contact number.

Additionally, describe the accident, specifying the number of injured people, the number of vehicles involved, and whether anyone is still trapped as a result of the accident.

The dispatcher will usually give you some instructions.

Step 3: Provide first aid if there are injured people on site

If you can see that a person is injured at the accident scene, you need to be prepared to administer first aid.

Standard guidelines state that people not making sounds or displaying signs of consciousness should be prioritised.

After you approach them, gently tilt their heads backward to check that their airways are clear. Then, check for breathing and provide rescue breaths as necessary.

Start performing basic CPR, with 30 chest compressions followed by two rescue breaths, maintaining a steady rhythm.

Continue like this until the emergency response teams reach the scene – they'll take over once they arrive.

…or do the following if you can't spot any injuries

If no injuries are apparent in the accident, activate your hazard lights, then put on a reflective vest to ensure your safety. Lastly, secure the accident scene by placing a warning triangle.

If you're not sure whether you need to inform the police, err on the side of caution and notify them.

Remember that issues such as driving under the influence are within the police's jurisdiction, even if there are no reported injuries. So, collect witness information, take photographs of the accident scene, and complete a damage report.

Key vocabulary:

Trafikkulykke (traffic accident)

Kollisjon (collision)

Skade (damage)

Førstehjelp (first aid)

Ambulanse (ambulance)

Politiet (police)