Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Norwegian tax notices on their way

This week, the Norwegian Tax Administration will dispatch approximately five million tax notices (Norwegian: skattemelding) to taxpayers in the country.

Norway's Taxpayers' Association issued a reminder on Monday to all taxpayers, urging them to review their tax returns for accuracy.

In the aftermath of the 2022 tax settlement, figures from the Taxpayers' Association revealed that 3.2 million taxpayers received tax refunds, while 740,000 were obligated to pay additional taxes.

Failure to inspect your tax return before the deadline will result in the tax agency assuming the information is correct.

The deadline for submitting tax returns is April 30th.

King Harald of Norway to get a permanent pacemaker

King Harald's medical team has determined that his heart rate is too low and that he will need to get a permanent pacemaker installed, the royal family announced on Monday afternoon.

The timing of the procedure hinges on the King's recovery from infection, according to a royal house press release.

With the recovery potentially spanning several days, King Harald is expected to remain under observation at Rikshospitalet in Oslo for a while longer, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Despite the health setback, the royal house reassured the public that the King's overall condition was stable and showing signs of improvement.

The 87-year-old monarch contracted an infection during his recent holiday in Malaysia, on the island of Langkawi.

Oslo law students decry unhealthy competitive culture

A recent survey conducted by the Centre for Experiential Legal Learning (CELL) at the Faculty of Law in Oslo shed light on the challenging environment faced by law students.

According to the findings, a significant majority of students believe that the everyday life at the faculty is marred by unhealthy competition and grade pressure.

Reportedly, 80 percent of participants in the survey expressed feeling pressured by grades. Moreover, many students pointed out that this competitive atmosphere was fuelled by external sources such as employers and peers.

Despite the competitive environment, 90 percent of students found the subject matter interesting and relevant to their personal development.

Additionally, most students appreciated teachers' efforts in fostering a positive, safe, and inclusive learning environment.

Intruder leaps over fence, enters Oslo Airport flight area

An incident unfolded at Oslo Airport as a person breached security by jumping over a perimeter fence, the Eastern Police District reported.

A swift response ensued, with police deploying a helicopter and a dog to track down the intruder.

The person was later apprehended indoors, though authorities remain puzzled about the motive behind the trespassing.

Further investigations are ongoing.