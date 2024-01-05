The key Norwegian tax deadlines you need to know about in 2024

Advertisement

March 7th

On March 7th, the Norwegian Tax Administration begins sending people in Norway their tax return, or skattemeldning.

Not everyone will receive their tax return for 2023 at the same time, and the returns will not be sent out until March 20th, so if you don't receive it immediately, you should know that it will almost certainly come eventually.

You can find your tax return by logging onto the tax administration's website, some tax returns are mailed out.

Once you have received your return, you will need to check your salary and paid tax. You will also need to check that the debts and assets listed are correct.

You will then need to correct anything incorrect and submit it. You can make changes to the tax return after you submit it.

March 15th

This is the first deadline for advance tax to be paid. This primarily applies to those who are self-employed or who have income from abroad but are not employed.

March 20th

This is the day on which the tax administration aims to have sent out all its tax returns, so if you have not received yours by this point, you need to get in contact with the administration to find out what's going on.

This is also the day from which the tax administration starts making decisions on the so-called "tax settlement", or skatteoppgjøret, for the people who have submitted their tax returns early.

Most taxpayers, however, receive their settlement in June, and some don't receive theirs until August or September.

April 30th

This is the main deadline you need to be aware of for submitting your tax return. You will need to submit your main tax return by this date. Alternatively, if you need more time to get your affairs in order, this is the deadline for applying for an extension.

April 30th is also the final day to submit a statement on any shares you own.

May 31st

This is the deadline for business owners to submit their tax returns. This applies to sole proprietorships (Enkeltpersonforetak/EK) and companies (Selskap/AS). The process of handling the tax return is different for companies and sole proprietorships. You can read about the process of doing tax returns for both here.

May 31st is also a key date if you are expecting a rebate. If you have overpaid in the last year and are set to receive a refund, you will be notified by the end of May in the form of a tax assessment.

Similarly, May 31st is when you will probably be informed if you have paid too little tax and need to pay restskatt or "additional tax".

June 15th

This is when the second advance tax payment will need to be made.

July 26th

When your tax return has been processed, you will be sent a tax assessment notice. In addition, you'll receive a notice with information regarding how much money you'll receive as a rebate or how much you'll need to repay if you've overpaid. July 26th is when the last batch of assessments are sent out until after the summer holidays.

Tax assessments for underpaid tax will be sent from June onwards, meaning you'll need to pay tax back if you receive one after the end of May.

August 20th

This is the deadline for those who received their tax settlement between April and June to pay any additional tax they have been asked for.

August 30th

This is when the tax authorities will begin sending tax assessment forms out to those who have underpaid again. They will continue to do this until November.

September 15th

This is when the third advance tax payment will need to be made.

December 1st

This is the absolute deadline by which the tax administration must have decided on the tax settlement for everyone in the country, even the most complex cases.

December 15th

This is when the fourth and final advance tax payment of the year will need to be made by.

December

The Norwegian tax administration will begin sending out the tax cards for 2025 in December 2024. Residents are required to check that all details are correct to ensure they do not pay too much or too little in tax.

You can find the calendar of the Norwegian Tax Administration here.

