How much do childrens afterschool activities in Norway cost?

Afterschool programs (SFO) in Norway serve as essential support systems for working parents, providing a safe and stimulating environment for children after regular school hours.

These programs, which usually have part-time and full-time slots, cater to various age groups and offer a wide range of activities to keep children engaged outside the classroom.

If your child is about to start school in Norway, you may be wondering what a full - or part-time - slot in such an SFO program will cost.

The good news is that the Norwegian authorities have invested a lot of funds in recent years to make SFO more affordable.

SFO cost overview: What to expect

The cost of afterschool activities varies across Norway, with significant local variations depending on the municipality where you reside.

On average, a part-time slot in an SFO program costs approximately 1,860 kroner per month, while a full-time slot averages around 2,951 kroner per month, according to the data from the Primary School Information System (GSI).

Government efforts to improve affordability

Recognising the financial burden of SFO programs, the Norwegian government has implemented several initiatives to make afterschool care more affordable.

In 2022, a support scheme was passed, and around 60,000 first-graders benefited from 12 hours of free SFO, resulting in significant annual savings for parents (roughly 20,000 kroner per year per child).

The extension of free SFO hours to second-grade students in 2023, further boosted the affordability of the programs.

How much does SFO cost in different parts of Norway?

Oslo

In Oslo, the afterschool program is known as Aktivitetsskolen (AKS). The pricing structure for AKS is based on various factors, including household income, whether the child requires a full-time or part-time place, and whether the child's school offers a free part-time place. Payment is required in advance.

The household's income determines the amount paid for AKS. According to a national scheme, families are not required to pay more than 6 percent of their income to AKS, calculated from the total household income.

If you take home between 266,896 and 474,480 kroner before tax, the monthly fee for a full-time place will be 3,565 kroner. A part-time place within this income bracket would cost 2,410 kroner per month.

You can find pricing information for other earning categories on the Oslo Municipality website.

Furthermore, children with special needs are entitled to a place at AKS from 1st to 7th grade, with the place being free from 5th to 7th grade.

Bergen

The pricing structure for the SFO program in Bergen is determined by the City Council during the annual budget review.

Effective January 1, 2024, the fee for a full place at SFO for 3rd- and 4th-grade students is 3,114 kroner. For students enrolled in 1st and 2nd grade, the cost is 639 kroner.

Furthermore, there is a monthly food charge of 340 kroner for all participants in the program.

For more details, visit the Bergen Municipality SFO website.

Trondheim

In Trondheim, a half-space (up to 12 hours) in the SFO program is available for free for 1st- and 2nd-grade students (2023/2024).

Students can use this space on Mondays and Tuesdays during non-school weeks. The monthly fee for a full place (over 12 hours) is 1,710 kroner.

All the pricing details for other grades can be found on Trondheim Municipality's website.

Stavanger

In Stavanger, the afterschool program (SFO) caters to students from grades 1 to 4, including those with special needs up to the 10th grade. Notably, afterschool care is free for all first-graders.

As of August 2023, all students in the 2nd grade benefit from 12 hours of free SFO time, equivalent to a 60 percent place. The cost for afterschool care is based on an 11-month payment plan per school year, with August being a payment-free month.

For the school year 2023/2024, the pricing structure for SFO was 2,787 kroner per month for a 100 percent place and 1,964 kroner per month for a 60 percent place. Families with multiple children in SFO or children in both SFO and kindergarten could qualify for a sibling discount of 25 percent. The price did not include food expenses.

You can find a detailed breakdown of prices and places on the Stavanger Municipality website.

Tønsberg

In Tønsberg, the afterschool program caters to students in grades 1-4, as well as children with special needs in grades 1-7, providing both before and after school care options. Families with low incomes can apply for a reduction in parental payment.

In 2023, the ordinary price for a 5-day SFO place was around 3,552 kroner (without food expenses).

First and second-stage pupils are eligible for free SFO time, allowing them to benefit from 2 1/2 hours of afterschool care daily. However, it's important to note that the specific timings may vary slightly from school to school. While the afterschool care itself is complimentary, there is a nominal fee of 251 kroner per month for food expenses.

The pricing structure for SFO in 2024 includes a 30 percent sibling discount for the second child and a 50 percent discount for subsequent children.

More information on SFO pricing in Tønsberg can be found on the municipal website.

Lindesnes

In Lindesnes, the afterschool program operates on an 11-month payment basis, with July being exempt from charges.

The ordinary price for a 5-day SFO place in 2023 was around 2,835 kroner per month.

Beginning August 1, 2023, the initiative offering 12 hours of free afterschool care was extended to pupils in grades 1 and 2.

A detailed breakdown of the available options can be found on the Lindesnes Municipality's website).

What should I expect to pay for SFO in private and international schools?

The Local has an in-depth article on the prices of private and international schools in Norway, where we also cover the prices of SFO programs in these institutions.

For example, Norlights International School (Oslo) offers parents full-time (3,212 kroner per month - more than 12 hours per week), part-time (2,171 kroner per month - up to 12 hours per week) or single SFO days (350 kroner per day).

At Møllebakken Private School in Bergen, parents can choose from three different options for afterschool care (SFO): 1,050, 1,450, and 400 kroner per month, with different offers, meal options, and coverage.