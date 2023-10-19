How much are the fees for Norway's private and international schools?

Advertisement

Private education in Norway is a realm many parents find attractive due to its distinct offerings, spanning from specialized curricula and advanced facilities to unique pedagogical approaches.

However, attending these institutions comes at a cost. We take a look at six international and/or private schools in Norway's two biggest cities – Oslo and Bergen – to see what parents should expect.

Norlights International School (Oslo)

Established in 2015, Norlights International School (NLIS) is situated in Skådalen, Oslo. The school offers a range of tuition rates depending on the grade level.

For students in grade levels 1 to 7, the annual tuition fee is 35,950 kroner. This amount can be paid in 11 monthly instalments of 3,268 kroner each.



The annual tuition fee for those in grades 8 through 10 is 37,105 kroner. Similarly, this amount can be divided into 11 monthly instalments of 3,373 kroner each.

The annual tuition fee for students in grades 12 and 13 is 25,065 kroner, which can - you guessed it - be paid in 11 monthly instalments of 2,279 kroner each.

Furthermore, NLIS offers a family discount of 5 percent for siblings. The discount is calculated monthly and is visible on the monthly invoice.

When it comes to the school's after-school program, parents can choose between full time (3212 kroner per month - more than 12 hours per week), part-time (2171 kroner per month - up to 12 hours per week) or single days (350 kroner per day).

Oslo International School

Established in 1963, Oslo International School (OIS) is an English-language day school that opens its doors to students aged three to 18.

The academic year at OIS extends from mid-August through mid-June, aligning with international school calendars.

In the 2022/2023 school year, Oslo International School derived 97 percent of its income from regular tuition fees.

The annual tuition rates for grades K-12, meaning kindergarten (K) and first through 12th grade (1-12), stood at 239,650 kroner, while the preschool program was offered at an annual tuition rate of 109,750 kroner.

Additionally, Oslo International School charged certain fees, including an application fee, a bus fee, and a registration fee.

Note: Each year, OIS may choose to admit a limited number of reduced rate paying local families. You can find out more about reduce rates on the school's website.

Bergen Private Gymnasium

For the school year 2023/2024, Bergen Private Gymnasium has outlined a two-part fee structure.

The first part of the school fees is uniform for all students and amounts to 18,400 kroner per year. This portion is billed at a rate of 1,840 kroner per month for ten months.

The second part of the school fees varies depending on the specific educational activities a student chooses to participate in. These activities can include theatre visits, cinema outings, skiing days, activity days, field trips, and study trips abroad.

In addition to these fees, students at Bergen Private Gymnasium receive certain benefits, including a MacBook equipped with Office and Adobe Suite, as well as various giveaways

Metis Private School (Oslo, Bergen)

Metis Private School follows a similar fee structure for the 2023/2024 school year.

Like Bergen Private Gymnasium, Metis Private School charges a standard cost for all pupils, totalling 18,400 per year. This amount is invoiced at a rate of 1,840 kroner per month for ten months.

The second part of the school fees is flexible and varies based on the specific educational activities included in a student's program.

Metis also offers additional benefits to its students, which include a MacBook with Office and Adobe Suite, a school bag, and a school jumper, all provided without additional charges.

Møllebakken Private School (Bergen)

At Møllebakken School in Bergen, both school fees and parental after-school fees are payable for 11 months each year. The exact amounts are determined by the school board.

For children in levels 1st to 6th grade, the general school fee (also called a "teaching fee") amounts to 1,250 kroner per month.

For youth in levels 7th to 10th grade, the price is set at 1,650 kroner per month. It's important to note that the rate for the "Youth level" applies from the 7th grade onwards.

A separate fee is allocated for the maintenance of the school, referred to as "capital costs." This amounts to 1,000 kroner per year per pupil.

Furthermore, parents can choose from three different options for after-school care (SFO), priced at 1050, 1450, and 400 kroner per month, with different offers, meal options, and coverage.

Rudolf Steiner School (Oslo, Bergen)

As is the case with many private schools, the Rudolf Steiner School also combines state funding (85 percent) with parental contributions (15 percent) to sustain its operations.

At the time of writing, the parental contribution rates were as follows:

For a single child in grades 1 to 4: 34,000 kroner per year, divided into ten semesters.

For a single child in grades 5 to 7: 35,000 kroner per year, divided into ten semesters.

For a single child in grades 8 to 10: 36,160 kroner per year, divided into ten semesters.

The school offers adjusted prices for multiple siblings attending the institution:

For families with two children: 4,631 kroner per month per child.

For families with three or more children: 5,258 kroner per month per child.

Parents have the option to apply for reduced parental payments. To do so, they must submit their application by July 1st for the following school year. The application should include information on the household's total income, typically the latest tax settlement.

When it comes to SFO rates, parents can opt for a full place at SFO for 30,596 kroner per year or a half place for 15,298 kroner per year, divided into ten semesters.

So, what should you expect to pay?

The pricing structure for private schools in Norway can vary significantly based on factors like the child's grade level and the specific school's offerings.

On average, parents can expect to pay anywhere from 1,250 to 3,600 kroner per month for children in 1st to 10th grade. Additionally, there may be annual fees for capital costs, as well as notable after-school offer (SFO) monthly costs.



It's important to note that some schools may offer free or reduced-cost options for certain grade levels as part of subsidy schemes.

These varying pricing structures highlight the importance of doing your research and comparing costs when considering private education options in Norway before committing to a school.

Government's plan to cut subsidies to private schools

The Norwegian government has recently announced plans to reduce subsidies to certain private and international schools. This policy change could potentially impact the approximately 30,000 students who attended private schools in Norway in 2022, as reported by the national data agency Statistics Norway (SSB).

In 2022, there were 278 private schools in Norway, compared to 2,462 state schools. The number of private schools has steadily increased, growing by 50.3 percent between 2012 and 2022.

While private schools constitute about 10 percent of all schools in Norway, the students attending these institutions make up 4.7 percent of the pupil population. Most private schools in Norway charge fees, but a significant portion of their funding comes from government subsidies.

These subsidies are provided because private schools often have higher costs per pupil than state schools. For instance, combined schools offering both primary and secondary education may receive up to 192,908 kroner in subsidies per pupil, whereas municipal spending for state school pupils averages 99,394 kroner.

However, the Norwegian government has proposed changes to the subsidy system to ensure that subsidies are paid only once for schools that offer both primary and secondary education. This modification reflects a shift in policy towards more targeted funding.

The government figures also indicate that under the new rules, state grants would correspond to 85 percent of the average expenditure per pupil in the public school system.