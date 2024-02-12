All the essential information you need to understand Norway's property market

Advertisement

Understanding the Norwegian property market requires insights into its real estate industry and rental landscape.

For those contemplating homeownership in Norway, this selection of articles provides a comprehensive overview of the buying process.

Buying or selling a home: From preparation to bidding wars – and more

If you're considering entering the Norwegian housing market, you're likely bracing yourself for the (often) competitive bidding process.

Navigating this aspect of purchasing a home can feel overwhelming. Still, with the right strategies, you can increase your chances of success and secure your ideal property – even as a single person.

To help alleviate the stress and uncertainty of going through a bidding war, we've gathered six key tips from real estate agent Trine Dahl-Pettersen at Eiendom 1.

The Local also has a beginner's step-by-step guide to buying an apartment in Norway, full of tactical steps to follow during the process.

Be warned – checking the small print of a house listing can determine whether a purchase will be your dream home or a money pit, so pay attention to the details when examining the relevant documentation.

Once you succeed in purchasing a home, here are five ways you can cut expenses.

If you're a seller and you're wondering what 2024 holds when it comes to real estate prices and market expectations, make sure to read this article, in which we covered all of these topics in a talk with Henning Lauridsen, managing director of Real Estate Norway.

Lastly, regardless of whether you plan to buy or sell property in Norway, make sure you're up to date with all the relevant tax rules.

Renting in Norway: Contracts, scams, costs, and vocab

Finding a rental home in Norway might seem like a bit of a predicament, especially if you're not used to all the real estate terms being thrown around.

But don't worry; we're here to make things easier for you! We've put together a handy list of key words and phrases you're likely to come across in Norwegian rental listings.

Unfortunately, with the rental market in big Norwegian cities like Oslo, Bergen, and Trondheim becoming increasingly competitive, scams involving rented apartments are becoming more common. Here are the five cons you might encounter - and how to avoid them.

Are you wondering what tenants in Norway typically need to fork out for and which bills the landlord covers when leasing a property? We've got you covered.

If you're tenancy in Norway is nearly at an end, you should also be aware of what you need to know when it comes to moving out and settling into a new place. If, for whatever reason, you need to end your rental contract, understanding these rules will be essential for the process to unfold smoothly.

Looking for a new home in Norway can be stressful, especially when you're deciding whether to rent or buy. Pictured are houses in Stavanger, southwestern Norway. Photo by Perry Kibler on Unsplash

Mortgages in Norway: What you need to know as a foreigner

Navigating the process of obtaining a mortgage in Norway is a critical step for foreign residents looking to purchase property in the country.

Norwegian banks typically mandate a substantial down payment, often ranging from 15 to 25 percent of the property's purchase price.

However, DNB, one of the largest lenders, imposes a higher requirement of 25 percent for international citizens, alongside additional prerequisites such as having a Norwegian D-number, stable employment within Norway, and documenting the origin of funds used for equity.

In addition to the down payment, mortgage applicants must also meet specific criteria set by Norwegian authorities, which we have covered in more detail in our deep dive into the issue.

If you are not a permanent resident of Norway, you might be worried about your prospects of securing a mortgage in the country.

You can find all the related information you need in this article, for which we contacted leading Norwegian lenders to get a broad overview of the issue.

Should I buy or should I rent?

Searching for a new place to call home in Norway can be stressful, especially when faced with deciding whether to rent or buy a property.

If you find yourself grappling with this dilemma, here's what you need to know to navigate this decision with confidence.

Also, remember that buying a home in Norway comes with a few more costs than the list price. These are some additional expenses you should consider before purchasing a Norwegian house or apartment.