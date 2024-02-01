Travel disrupted and thousands in Norway without power due to Storm Ingunn

Advertisement

Storm Ingunn arrived on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning and battered parts of Norway with hurricane-force winds.

An updated red weather warning for wind was issued for parts of northern Norway on Thursday. Orange and yellow warnings were issued for other parts of Norway.

Below you can see the updated forecast. Forecasting service Yr has an overview of the areas affected by weather warnings.

The storm landed in Trøndelag before heading north towards Bodø in Nordland county.

During red weather events it's, “very likely there will be widespread damage, travel and power disruption and even risk to life,” according to Norwegian forecasting site Yr.

In Lofoten, nearly 6,000 residents were without power on Thursday morning, the electricity company Elmea said. Elmea had a power outage map on its website.

In Trødnelag, more than 9,000 Tensio customers were left without electricity, and the energy firm said that more than 20,000 thousand had been affected by power outages since Wednesday.

In Helgeland, Nordland, around 2,400 Linea customers were without power on Thursday morning.

Travel has also been disrupted, with flights in and out of Bodø, Trondheim, and several smaller regional airports in Trøndelag and Nordland county affected.

“It is difficult to say how it will be throughout the day, but we expect cancellations and delays. At Trondheim and Bodø Airport, there are several flights that have left and a number of cancellations as well,” press officer for airport operator Avinor, Helene W. Jensen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Flights to western Norway have also been affected by the weather.

Regional airline Widerøe said that several of its departures would be cancelled due to the weather.

Several important mountain passes were closed due to strong winds. The E6 Dovrefjell, E134 Haukelifjell, Fv 50 Hol-Aurland, Rv 7 Hardangervidda, Road 15 Strynefjellet and Rv 52 Hemsedalfjellet were all closed on Thursday morning.

Trains on the Bergen line were halted on Thursday morning, but later resumed.

Operator Color Line has postponed several departures between Norway and Denmark. The departures have been moved to later in the day, and the earliest scheduled departure is currently the service from Kristiansand to Hirtshals at 4:30pm.