Red weather alert issued as Norway braces for 'Storm Ingunn'

Gusts of up to 180 Km/h are expected in the southwest, when “Storm Ingunn” makes landfall on Wednesday.

A red danger warning has been issued for parts of Nordfjord, Møre and Romsdal, Trøndelag and Helgeland.

When a red weather warning is issued, the public is advised to secure valuables. During red weather events it's, “very likely there will be widespread damage, travel and power disruption and even risk to life,” according to Norwegian forecasting site Yr.

“Now Ingunn is coming, and it is central Norway and western Norway that will feel it,” state meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid told public broadcaster NRK.

“It is important to take precautions. When there’s a hurricane, you shouldn’t be outdoors,” he said.

The strongest gusts are expected in outer regions from Stad to Helgeland.

Below you can see a forecast for Storm Ingunn.

Meteorologists have said journeys would be affected, and flights, ferries and public transport would likely be disrupted. Bridges and roads were also likely to be closed.

In addition, forecasters have warned that it will be dangerous to be outside, and damage to buildings, infrastructure, forests and power grids was expected. High tides were also likely to damage property in coastal areas.

The public in the affected areas has been warned to stay inside and follow the advice of the authorities. Those who must drive will need to check the Norwegian Public Roads Administration for updates.

The weather warning has been issued from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. A yellow danger warning has been issued in eastern Norway on Wednesday and Thursday.