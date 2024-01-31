Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Red danger warning: Storm Ingunn forces closure of schools in western Norway

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has issued a rare red danger warning for parts of western, central, and northern Norway due to extreme winds.

The warning, the highest alert level, predicts wind speeds of 180 km/h, akin to a hurricane, with local gusts reaching 126 km/h in inner regions.

This extreme weather phenomenon, named "Storm Ingunn," is expected to severely impact the northern parts of Vestland, Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag, and Nordland.

State meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid told public broadcaster NRK that residents should take precautions and stay indoors during the hurricane-like conditions.

All upper secondary schools in Møre og Romsdal will be closed on Wednesday. The closures also extend to several kindergartens and children's and youth schools in Vestland and Møre og Romsdal.

While the worst of the gusts will affect areas around Stad, Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag, and Helgeland, regions outside this zone are expected to experience strong winds.

Additionally, a yellow weather warning has been forecasted for parts of eastern and western Norway on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cancellation of ferry routes

Severe weather warnings related to "Storm Ingunn" have also led to the cancellation of several ferry routes in Norway.

Color Line has announced the cancellation of trips between Larvik and Hirtshals, as well as Kristiansand and Hirtshals, for Wednesday evening, according to the newspaper Verden.

However, morning ferries are reportedly running as scheduled.

Fjordline is also impacted by the extreme weather, with two departures to and from Bergen canceled.

These cancellations affect the Bergen-Stavanger route at 1.30pm on Wednesday and the Stavanger-Bergen route on Thursday morning at 7am, according to to Fjord Line.

Ruter unveils new measures to tackle bus chaos in Oslo and Akershus

Ruter, the public transport authority for Oslo and Akershus, has presented a plan to try and overcome its issues with delays and cancellations, public broadcaster NRK reports.

In a meeting with its owners, Oslo municipality and Akershus county municipality, Ruter presented a comprehensive plan comprising 27 measures aimed at resolving the issues.

These measures encompass various strategies, including the use of studded tires in specific areas, improved traveller information, enhanced road maintenance, and stricter enforcement of contractual agreements.

According to Ruter CEO Bernt Reitan Jenssen, these measures encompass a combination of ongoing initiatives and longer-term solutions that may take up to two years to fully implement.

The bus service in the region has been marred by cancellations and delays.

Ruter also acknowledged that changes to bus routes might be necessary until Easter, primarily due to battery issues with electric buses.

Norway receives 6 billion euros in EU research funding

Norway has secured 6 billion euros in research funding from the European Union, surpassing its initial target, the Norwegian government has announced.

Norway ranked 10th among the countries that have received the most research funding from the EU in the past year.

Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre praised this achievement: "It is incredibly impressive that Norway is among the ten countries competing for the most funding in Horizon Europe."

Sintef, a prominent Norwegian research organization, is the top recipient of EU research funds, with 1.5 billion kroner in recent years.