Everything that changes in Norway in February 2024

University applications open

On February 1st, applications for Norwegian universities open, and prospective students will have until April 15th to apply to a Norwegian college or university.

Norwegian public universities have no tuition fees for Norwegian and EEA students. Those from outside the EEA are required to pay fees.

There aren’t many bachelor’s degrees offered in English. However, there are hundreds of master’s courses offered in English in Norway.

If you want to take a degree taught in Norwegian, you will need to meet language requirements.

The Norwegian Universities and Colleges Admission Service handles applications to study in Norway.

Unions to figure out their terms for wage rises

On February 21st, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) will adopt its terms for the wage settlement for 2024 ahead of wage negotiations.

By this date, LO will have received all the reports required from the organisations under its umbrella in order to begin formulating its demands.

Its demands will determine the pay and working conditions across entire sectors, so it will give you a good overview of what to expect.

Then, around a month later, complete negotiations between employers and unions will begin to secure wage rises.



Sami Day

February 6th is Sami National Day in Norway and marks the date of the first Sami Congress held in 1917.

A number of festivities, exhibitions, gatherings, and more will be held across Norway. All public buildings will be required to hoist the Sami flag.

The Sami are the traditionally Sami-speaking peoples inhabiting the region of Sapmi, which today encompasses large northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

Norway has a complicated history with the summer due to several programs in the country aimed at washing away the language and cultural identity of the Sami.

Bodø 2024 begins

Queen Sonja and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour) will visit Bodø for the opening of the Capital of Culture project.

The city in northern Norway has been named the European Capital of Culture for 2024. More than 1,000 events are planned annually in the northern region of Nordland.

Oil Fund issues yearly report

On February 27th, the Norwegian Oil Fund, otherwise known as the Government Pension Fund, will publish its yearly report for 2023.

The overall health of the fund actually impacts everyday life in Norway as a large proportion of public spending is drawn from the fund.

Therefore, a tougher time for the fund means tighter public spending, while strong returns result in higher levels of public expenditure for the government.

Consultation for new rules for Ukrainians in Norway

The Norwegian government has proposed that those granted collective protection in Norway wait five years before they can apply for protection on other grounds.

Currently, Ukrainian refugees are granted residence under collective protection for up to a year at a time, which can be extended for up to three years.

The protection can be extended for up to three years at a time before applying for residence.

The consultation deadline for the proposal is February 15th.

Winter holidays

Kids in Oslo, Akershus, Østfold, Vestfold, Telemark, Agder, Møre and Romsdal, Trøndelag and Vestland will be off school for the winter holidays between February 19th and February 23rd.

After that, students in Innlandet, Buskerud, Rogaland, parts of Vestland, Nordland, Troms and Finnmark will be off from school the following week.

Leap year

The shortest month of the year will be a day longer due to 2024 being a leap year.