Heavy snowfall could cause travel issues in Norway on Tuesday and Wednesday

The runway at Bergen Airport faced temporary closures on Tuesday morning due to snow accumulation.

Airport manager Helge Eidsnes said that the runway would face several short closures throughout the day so that it could be ploughed, leading to delays.

“The airport will be open, but there will be short closures for ploughing. When we close now during peak times, it will cause some minor delays,” Eidsnes.

The airport manager added that frequent airport closures throughout the day may make it hard to prevent delays piling up. Travellers have been asked to arrive at the airport in good time.

Airport operator Avinor has an overview of all flights in and out of Bergen on its website.

Heavy snowfall is expected throughout Tuesday in western Norway, which could lead to issues with traffic as the day progresses.

“So far, it is very calm, and there have been no major incidents, but there have been some complaints about slippery roads,” Arne Viken at the Road Traffic Section West told Norwegian newswire NTB.

“We expect a lot of snow throughout the day, and then there could be traffic problems,” he added.

On Tuesday, 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in western Norway.

Eastern Norway will see between 30 to 40 centimetres of snow on Wednesday. A warning for snow drifts has been issued for coastal areas along the Oslofjord.

The snowdrifts could create challenging driving conditions. Drivers in the worst-hit areas of Vestfold have been told by state meteorologist Siri Wiberg to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Heavy snowfall can also cause road issues in eastern Norway as snow could accumulate quicker than ploughing trucks can clear it.

Cold weather and snowfall have already caused several travel issues in southern Norway in January.

Trains were cancelled, roads were shut, and people were trapped in their homes at the start of the year due to heavy snowfall in southern Norway.

A cold snap has also heavily affected bus traffic in Oslo as a new fleet of electric buses has struggled with reduced range. On Tuesday, the public transport firm Ruter introduced a new reduced timetable to try to overcome some of the travel issues.