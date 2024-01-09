How foreign workers can be exploited in the Norwegian labour market

Advertisement

When most people hear the word "Norway", they instantly think of a country known for its exceptional quality of life, forward-thinking policies, and a sought-after spot for those on the lookout for better job prospects.

The country consistently ranks high on the list of dream work destinations, as it boasts fair wages, comprehensive healthcare, and an emphasis on personal well-being – all factors many foreign workers find appealing.

However, beneath the surface of this idyllic work environment lies a pressing issue that demands attention – the exploitation of foreign workers.

Exploitation of foreign workers: A common form of work-related crimes in Norway

While Norway's reputation for equitable labour practices is well-earned, instances of shady employers taking advantage of foreign workers have persisted over the years – and often trigger national-level debates, especially in the union sector.

The exploitation of foreign workers ranks among the most common forms of work-related crimes in Norway.

Norwegian unions often warn that such exploitative practices involve violations of regulations in an attempt to maximise profits, leaving employees receiving less than their due wages – and often putting them at risk in terms of workplace safety.

However, things aren't all bad - there are steps that you can take to shield yourself from such practices.

Knowing your rights in the (Norwegian) workplace

The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority (Arbeidstilsynet) plays a crucial role in ensuring fair working conditions in Norway.

When inspecting workplaces, its inspectors frequently engage with foreign workers to clarify aspects like working hours and pay, as many are often provided with incorrect information by their employers or colleagues.

Furthermore, to empower foreign workers with accurate information, the authority runs an awareness campaign called "Know Your Rights," a resource available in eight languages: Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Estonian, Russian, English, and Norwegian.

This resource covers essential aspects such as wages, working hours, employment contracts, holidays, working conditions – and much more.

You can access all the informational materials (including videos) on the authorities' website.

The common exploitative tactics to look out for

Rogue employers may try to employ several tactics to exploit foreign workers.

In some industries in Norway, there is a statutory minimum wage. Shady employers often manipulate records to make it appear as if they are paying the correct hourly salary while having employees work more hours than officially registered, resulting in lower earnings for the workers.

Furthermore, some employers may provide workers with dual contracts, one in the worker's language and another in Norwegian or English, conforming to Norwegian rules and regulations, with the goal of misleading Norwegian authorities during inspections. Withholding or failing to provide a worker with a contract is also illegal

It's also not uncommon for some employers to offer inadequate housing or overcharge workers for accommodation, diverting money back to themselves while underpaying their employees.

Safety is another area in which international workers need to be particularly careful, and it's important to check whether your Norwegian employer is cutting corners on safety measures to turn a larger profit.

Two other challenges you might encounter, which might be harder to spot, are social dumping and lufting, which disproportionately affect foreign workers.

Social dumping encompasses various illegal work practices that lead to poor pay and working conditions for foreign workers, who are offered significantly lower pay and inferior working conditions than what is customary in the country.

This can include breaching health and safety regulations, violating working hour limits or providing inadequate wages and benefits.

Unlike social dumping, which is usually illegal, lufting is a legal practice and serves as a loophole that some companies exploit to avoid providing permanent positions or benefits to certain workers.

It primarily affects temporary, shift, or part-time workers.

What to do if you believe you're being exploited

If you think you have been the victim of any of these exploitative practices, there are several steps you can take.

Initially, it's generally a good idea to approach your employer and openly address the problem. Politely bring up the issue and explain why you think the situation is problematic, pointing to the rules stated by the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority or your union. That should be enough for your employer to change course.

However, if it isn't, you should seek assistance from a union representative or lawyer specialising in labour law.

It's important to read up on Norway's union system and the worker protection it provides.

Lastly, if all else fails, contact the Norwegian authorities. You can reach out to the Labour Inspection Authority through their call service or email. Their call service agents can communicate in Norwegian and English, but they also process requests in other languages via Facebook Messenger.

Furthermore, the Service Centre for Foreign Workers (Servicesenter for utenlandske arbeidstakere - SUA) can also support you and provide information in English and other languages.