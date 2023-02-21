Which industries in Norway have a minimum wage?

The promise of high wages attracts many to Norway. The average monthly salary in Norway is 48,750 kroner before tax, according to Statistics Norway.

However, many are surprised to learn that Norway has no official general minimum wage. Instead, wages tend to be agreed upon through negotiations between trade unions and individual employers or employer organisations.

Non-union members are required to negotiate their own wages. This is one of the factors behind why union membership in Norway is so high.

The collective bargaining agreements agreed between unions and employer organisations also regulate working hours, overtime, holidays, pensions and rules regarding temporary layoffs.

Although there isn't a minimum wage covering all occupations in Norway, there is still a minimum wage for specific industries. The minimum wage is implemented in several sectors, particularly those with many international and temporary workers.

The aim of this is to prevent exploitation and social dumping in industries where it is harder for workers to organise and join unions.

The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority (Arbeidstilsynet) is responsible for ensuring that working conditions and minimum wage are met. The minimum wage for these sectors applies to those workers over 18. However, depending on various factors, such as skill level, overtime and working hours, the employer may be legally obligated to pay a higher wage.

Construction, maritime construction, agriculture and horticulture, cleaning, fish processing, electrical, freight transportation, tour buses, hotel, restaurants and catering are the sectors in Norway with a general minimum wage.

From the end of 2022, the minimum wage for several sectors increased. You can look at the minimum wage for a number of industries below.

Construction:

For skilled workers: 230.00 kroner per hour

For unskilled workers without any experience in construction work: 207,40 kroner per hour

For unskilled workers with at least one year's experience in construction work: 216,00 kroner per hour

For workers under 18 years of age: 139,00 kroner per hour

Maritime construction:

For skilled workers: 197,01 kroner per hour

For semi-skilled workers: 188,04 kroner per hour

For unskilled workers: 179.17 kroner per hour

Agriculture and horticulture:

Workers under 18 years of age: 114,40 kroner per hour

Over 18 years of age – employed for up to 12 weeks: 134,40 kroner per hour

Over 18 years of age – employed 12 to 24 weeks (3-6 months): 139,90 kroner per hour

Permanently unskilled workers: 154,30 kroner per hour (skilled workers earn an extra 14 kroner per hour

Cleaning:

Workers who perform cleaning work shall have a minimum hourly rate of 204,54 kroner per hour, with those who work nights earning at least 27 kroner per hour more.

Fish processing:

For skilled workers: 213,78 kroner per hour

For production workers: 199,78 kroner per hour

Electricians:

For skilled workers carrying out skilled work: 234,14 kroner per hour

Other workers: 205,46 kroner per hour

Freight transport by road:

All employees carrying out freight transport by road (with vehicles with a total weight of over 3.5 tonnes): 196,50 kroner

Hotels, restaurants and catering:

Workers aged over 20 and workers aged over 18 with four months of work experience: 179,94 kroner per hour. These minimum wages exclude tips and don't apply to managers and middle managers, such as head chefs or head waiters.

The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority ensures compliance with the rules and can impose injunctions and issue fines if they are broken. In case of severe violations, the employer may be reported to the police. You can find a basic overview of your rights as a worker here.