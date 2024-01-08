Norway’s food calendar: 12 events for foodies to look forward to in 2024

Advertisement

Fastelavn, nationwide – February 11th

Fastelavn, or Lent, is marked across much of the world with food. In Norway, fastelavnsboller are the go-to on this day.

Fastelavnsboller are wheat buns cut in half, filled with whipped cream and jam, and then sprinkled with powdered sugar. They will be available nationwide during fastelavn.

Bergen Seafood Festival, Bergen – February 17th

Some of the best seafood in the world is found in Norway, and much of that seafood can be found in the seas surrounding the picturesque city of Bergen on the country’s west coast.

Events will be held across the city between February 12th and February 17th. The headline will be the transformation of Bergen’s famous seafood market into a family-friendly food festival venue on February 17th.

Stavanger Wine Festival – March 13th

For three days, starting March 13th, wine lovers in Stavanger can enjoy the annual wine festival. The showcase of all things grapes will include multiple wine tastings at restaurants across the city. Many of the events require tickets, so it’s best to book ahead of time.

Waffle day, nationwide – March 25th

Waffle Day is celebrated across much of Europe in late March. The day represents an excellent opportunity to try a waffle.

Traditional Norwegian waffles are served with sour cream, jam and brown cheese.

Michelin Nordic Guide, TBA

The dates for the Michelin Nordic guide have yet to be announced. Michelin publishes its guide on the best restaurants in Norway and other Nordic countries annually.

The guide’s release is important for those who want a heads-up on which hot new restaurants have been recognised and which established eateries have been rewarded for years of excellence.

Awards are also given for other factors, such as service and sustainability.

Gladmat Food Festival, Stavanger – July 26th

Stavanger may rival Trondheim and Oslo for the title of the foodie capital of Norway as it will follow up its wine festival with a food festival.

More than 250,000 people visit the festival yearly to sample the best the Stavanger region offers.

A brewery festival, live music, street food and events featuring celebrity chefs are all planned for 2024.

Trøndelag Food Festival, Trondheim – August 1st

Trondheim’s food scene has received much recognition recently thanks to its Michelin-starred restaurants.

The food festival in 2024 will run alongside St. Olav’s festival and feature the best food central Norway offers. The event runs from August 1st until August 3rd.

The Shellfish Festival, Mandal – August 8th

The entire of Mandal’s town centre will be turned into a shellfish festival from August 8th to August 11th.

As many as 60,000 people visit the festival every year. The town’s main streets will be filled with restaurant tents, entertainment and concerts.

That’s without mentioning the World Championship in shrimp peeling that takes place during the festival.

Credo reopens in Oslo, Autumn

Credo will close the doors of its Trondheim location and reopen as a new concept in the National Library in Solli in Oslo during the autumn.

The Michelin-awarded Credo is recognised as one of the finest restaurants in the country. The success of Credo and other restaurants in Trondheim has cemented the city as one of the best places for foodies in Norway.

Mat*Larm, Oslo, TBA

The food festival held in Oslo each summer pays tribute to farmers, Norwegian agriculture, innovative chefs and the best restaurants.

The festival usually takes place in August. Multiple events and showcases take place, in addition to their being food and a farmer’s market.

ArktiskMat, Mjølsen, - September

ArktiskMat is not only holding its annual food symposium in the picturesque town of Mosjøen, Norway, in September but will also lead all food-related programmes for the Bodø 2024 European Capital of Culture events. There will be several food roadshows across northern Norway as a result.

Bergen Food Festival – September

Spread across Bergen’s city centre in early September is the Bergen food festival. The exact dates have yet to be announced for 2024.

The food festival has plenty of food stands offering up some of the best food in western Norway and market stalls from local producers.

The festival also has several food courses and activities for young festival-goers.