The Norwegian habits you should drop when it's too cold

Leaving babies outside to sleep in their prams

One thing that can shock foreigners is when parents leave their babies in their prams to sleep outside. This happens even in the winter.

However, it can be quite dangerous for the child when it’s too cold.

Parents are advised not to leave children in their prams when the weather is below -10c. This is because babies and small children struggle to regulate their body temperature.

This means they are more prone to frostbite or hypothermia when it’s cold. As they are stationary in their pram, they also get colder quicker.

Consider which creams are worth applying

Cold creams are popular in Norway for both adults and children. Many also moisturize and wear sun cream daily – wearing sunscreen daily is advised wherever you live.

However, it may be worth giving some a miss when it’s particularly cold. Water-based creams of all kinds have the potential to freeze, which can damage your skin and be quite painful.

Oil-based creams won’t freeze, so they are a much better option when it’s warm.

Pulling your child on a sleigh

Many with toddlers try to make everyday life a bit more fun and interesting for their child. In Norway, it’s extremely common to see a parent pulling along their child on a sleigh.

This makes transporting a toddler easier and stress-free, especially in the snow and ice.

Although, when it’s extremely cold, this can actually be quite uncomfortable for your toddler. This is because heat rises, and they will be lower to the ground, where it will feel coldest.

Furthermore, they will feel the cold more as they are stationary and aren’t generating any heat by moving.

Long trips

Norwegians often say det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlig klær, which means “there is no bad weather, only bad clothes”.

For the most part, this is true, and effective layering can help keep you warm in cold weather.

But there is probably a limit to how far this saying can stretch in cold weather.

Whether you run, ski, walk, cycle or do something else entirely, outdoor exercise should be limited when the weather drops below -10c.

Strenuous exercise in the cold can irritate the lungs as the mucous membranes become damaged. This can lead to a higher chance of respiratory infection.

When the temperature falls below- 10c or- 15c, long walks and ski trips should be avoided. Experts recommend shorter trips and remaining close to warm indoor areas if you need to warm up quickly.

Grilling and eating outside

This will apply more to the cross-country skiers than anyone else, but most cross-country trips in Norway wouldn’t be the same without a pit stop to light a fire and roast some hotdogs or to enjoy some food.

When it’s too cold out, you should probably skip this, though. The reason is that you have been exercising and sweating and suddenly stop in the cold, the cold meeting the sweat can make you feel extremely cold very quickly.

Furthermore, sitting stationary means you are no longer generating heat, and even a fire might not be enough to keep you feeling warm.