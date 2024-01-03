How to dress your children for the cold weather in Norway

Advertisement

Every parent knows how to dress their child, but when the temperatures are as extreme as they are in Norway during the winter – a little bit of extra knowledge is useful to keep your kids warm and dry.

This is because small children lose their body temperature more quickly than adults, so they are more prone to catching chills and are at higher risk of developing more extreme conditions such as hypothermia.

Choosing the right materials

Wool is considered the best option for the innermost layers, and cotton should be avoided when possible.

Wool is considered best for both its heat retention and moisture-wicking properties. There are plenty of wool blends available that won’t irritate your child, and are also machine washable.

When it comes to underwear and socks – wool should be considered just as essential as elsewhere.

For the outermost layers, windproof and waterproof is the only way to go. Keeping the wind chill away is one of the most crucial ways to keep warm, as wind can make it feel much colder than it is.

For the mid-layer polyester fleece is a suitable and cheaper alternative to wool.

How to layer

Layering is the most important method for staying warm in Norway. You should dress your children in several thin layers with wool on the inside and wind and waterproof clothing on the outside.

Advertisement

The most common way of layering is the three-layer principle. This relies on a base layer to keep you dry and warm, a mid-layer to retain body heat and the outer layer to keep wind and moisture away.

When it’s really cold, some advise that children be dressed in one more layer of clothing than an adult would be in similar conditions.

While layering up is important, children should still be able to move freely and not too hot.

Snowsuits and snow boots are essentials, and scarves to be avoided

Whereas adults would have a jacket and a pair of trousers as the outermost layer, most people in Norway put their kids into a snowsuit as these are wind and waterproof.

These are called utedress or winterdress in Norwegian and make it easy for children to play in the snow without it becoming trapped between layers.

Kindergartens in Norway often require kids to wear them because they will be expected to play outside regardless of the weather.

When it comes to shoes, snow boots are the go-to. When picking good winter shoes, they shouldn’t fit your child’s feet too tightly. A little bit of room will keep their feet better insulated. The boots also need to be big enough to fit wool socks.

Advertisement

Scarves aren’t really a thing for children. Instead, balaclavas or a hat that covers the ears and chin are preferred. Another alternative is a snood. Windproof mittens are another essential.

Other tips

Cold and wind cream is a handy investment. Oil based is considered best, water based creams can freeze in extreme temperatures. Parents use it to prevent their child’s skin from drying out too much in winter.

One of the best ways to tell if your child is too warm or too cold will be by their general demeanour. If they seem happy and content, then they are warm enough. Touch is another way to tell.

Additionally, it’s essential to keep kids active in the cold to keep them warm. Therefore, while your kid might enjoy being pulled about on a sledge, you might want to make them walk part of the way instead. Shorter more physical trips are much safer for kids when its extremely cold (lower than -10c).

Many people leave their children to sleep in prams in Norway during the winter. This shouldn't be done if its colder than -10c and could be considered dangerous.

At the most extreme temperatures, small children and babies should be kept indoors.