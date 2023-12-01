Where to go skiing in Oslo

Advertisement

Oslo may not be the ultimate ski city destination in the same way as Innsbruck in Austria, but there is plenty on offer to scratch the skiing itch – especially if you enjoy cross-country skiing.

The Norwegian capital has plenty to offer both seasoned skiers and newbies just getting into the sport for the first time. There are a number of options for both alpine and cross-country skiing.

However, cross-country skiing is arguably better in Oslo, and the more dedicated skiers may benefit more from a trip to Hemsedal, Geilo or Trysil if they fancy something more challenging.

Alpine skiing (and snowboarding)

The largest ski centre in Oslo, Skimore Oslo, is just 30 minutes from the city's heart and is easily accessible by public transport. The resort has 17 slopes, eight lifts and three terrain parks. Prices for a lift pass begin at 470 kroner for adults.

The season pass offers much better value for money than Norway's larger resorts, though, so it would be worth considering if you are thinking of more than 5-6 trips per winter. The area around Skimore Oslo also has plenty of great cross-country tracks. Lessons and gear rental are also available.

To the north of the city is Oslo Ski Centre. The resort has five slopes, four lifts, cross-country trails and a sledging hill. The Trollvannskleiva hill is best for beginners and kids, while the Grefsenkleiva has longer slopes for better skiers.

There is also the Kirkerudbakken, which is in Bærum and around 10 kilometres from Oslo. A bit further out is Hakadal, which is a 35-minute train ride from Oslo.

Cross-country skiing

More than 2,600 kilometres of prepped cross-country ski trails run deep into Oslo's forests, meaning there is a lifetime's worth of Nordic skiing if you wish.

One thing that makes cross-country skiing in the capital so special is the 44 cabins dotted along the cross-country ski tracks.

Songsvann is accessible by the metro line, and you are guaranteed to see many heading back and forth with their skis on the line to Songsvann at weekends. Several popular ski routes begin and end at Songsvann. Among these are the Songsvann-Ullevålsetter-Songsvann, Voksenkollen-Kobberhaughytta – Songsvann and Frognerseteren – Kikut – Bjørnholt – Songsvann routes.

The Voksenkollen-Kobberhaughytta – Songsvann and Frognerseteren – Kikut – Bjørnholt – Songsvann routes are more suitable for more experienced cross-country skiers. The trail beginning at Frognerseteren is around 26 kilometres long, and the Voksenkollen route features plenty of uphill and downhill sections.

Alltrails has an overview of cross-country ski trails in Oslo ranked on difficulty. The Norwegian Ski Association (Skiforeningen) and UT.no have information in Norwegian on ski trails in Oslo.

The Skulleruddumpa to Skullerudstua route is considered a short, accessible and beginner-friendly trip. Skullerudstua is a cosy sports cabin where you can stop for a warm drink.

The Voksenkollen to Frognerseteren is also considered a short, easy trip for beginners too.

Many of the areas around Skimore are also more beginner-friendly.

This is handy as Oslo's forest areas can be very hilly, making it hard for beginners.

When taking public transport to Oslo's cross-country skiing trails, T-bane 1 line to Midtstuen, Holmenkollen, Voksenkollen, or Frognerseteren are all good options. The T-bane 3 line to Skullerud or Mortensrud and the aforementioned T-bane 5 line to Songsvann are the most popular destinations.

