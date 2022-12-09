Discover Norway: The best Norwegian ski resorts

Advertisement

Norway's winter sports season will soon be under way. Some resorts have already seen snowfall, meaning many are hoping for an early opening this season.

Whether you're keen to get into the sport, have dabbled previously, live in Norway, or are looking for a ski holiday, look no further as we've put together a guide on the best places.

For the serious skiers

Hemsedal, Trysil, Hafjell and Kvitfjell are the best options for seasoned skiers. Trysil and Hemsedal are the largest, in terms of runs, in Norway.

Trysil is located in east Norway, close to the Swedish border, and has 31 lifts and 68 different slopes to choose from. This means you'll have plenty to do, even if you stay longer than a weekend.

If you have kids, need a refresher or aren't too experienced on skis, Trysil also has the country's largest family area to brush up on your skills.

Hemsedal is located between Bergen and Oslo. The small mountain village is known for its ski-in and ski-out possibilities, with a lift connecting the resort and the mountain village. The slopes cater to all difficulty levels, but there are plenty of challenging red and black slopes to get to grips with if you are after something more advanced.

Not just for serious skiers, Hemsedal is an excellent choice for those who want to play as hard as they ski. While the resort has recently moved towards a more family-friendly image, it is still known for having some of the best (and most expensive) afterski (après-ski) in Norway.

Hafjell and Kvitfjell are both Olympic standard resorts. Kvitfjell was built for the 1994 winter Olympics and has the longest black slope in the country. Hafjell and Kvitfjell are located close to Lillehammer.

Something for everyone

Geilo, also located between Oslo and Bergen, has 22 lifts and 45 slopes. It is considered one of Norway's most varied ski centres and attracts skiers of all abilities and sensibilities.

Ski Geilo offers 22 lifts and 45 slopes, as well as three terrain parks. For families, there is a ski kindergarten and several kids' areas. Away from the skiing, there is a toboggan run, and Geilo itself has several excellent restaurants. Sitting on both sides of a valley, there's always an opportunity to sit in the sun.

Hovden is the largest ski resort in southern Norway and offers panoramic views. In addition to the trails, groomed and off-piste terrain, there is night skiing several times a week and one of Norway's best terrain parks.

Beitostølen, in the north of Valdres, close to Jotunheimen National Park, may be on the smaller side but still boasts 12 slopes of varying difficulty. There are also plenty of excellent cross-country slopes and activities like horse-drawn sleigh rides and dog-sledge excursions.

Convenience

Sometimes the best choice is the one that requires the least amount of faff and hassle and where you can load up the car (or hop on public transport) and just go.

Thankfully, there are also a few resorts in Norway that scratch this itch. Oppdal is an excellent choice for skiers in central Norway; It's around two hours from Trondheim, making a day trip feasible. Åre in Sweden (yes, we know this is a Norwegian list) is a great option for those in central and eastern Norway.

For Oslo residents, we'd be amiss to neglect Skimore. The small resort has 11 lifts and 18 slopes, so it's by far and away one of the smaller options on this list. However, it is easily accessible on public transport from the capital and is suitable for children and beginners.