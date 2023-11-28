Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Highest energy prices for nine months

The price of energy will rise to 2.22 kroner per kilowatt hour on Tuesday afternoon, according to energy news outlet Europower.

For the two hour energy prices peak, Norway will have the most expensive energy in northern Europe.

Daily prices on Tuesday will be the highest they have been since March 8th. The two-hour peak will also be the most expensive such peak since January.

Due to the subsidy schemes, consumers will pay 85 øre per kilowatt hour before taxes and grid rent.

Oslo police warn of fraud attempts

The police in Oslo have been inundated with residents targeted by fraud attempts where an automated voice is used.

The scam sees targets receive a call from a Norwegian number and an automated voice telling them they have been the victim of fraud and must press 1 to be put through to the police.

Police recommend that people who receive this call hang up the phone.

Calls on government to support Gaza evacuees

Two out of three evacuees from Gaza do not have a residence in Norway. More than 190 Norwegian citizens or those with close connections to Norway have been evacuated to Norway.

Around 130 of those who arrive in Norway do not have a place to live in the country, according to figures from the Norwegian authorities. Around 90 of those evacuated are children.

Line Khateeb, leader of the Palestine Committee, believes the evacuees must be helped to find a place to live.

“The Norwegian citizens without a place of residence must be helped to find housing and have the costs of living covered. They have no funds here. They receive poor follow-up,” Khateeb said.

Norway’s government has said the home municipality of the evacuees will look after those arriving from Gaza.

Large decline in international students

Only 49 students from outside the EEA and Switzerland opted to study at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) following the introduction of tuition fees.

This is 183 fewer than the year before and a drop-off of around 80 percent.

“There is every possible reason to believe that it is due to the introduction of tuition fees. I see no other explanation,” vice-chancellor for education Marit Reitan at NTNU said to Adresseavisen.

Fees at Norwegian universities range massively. Some study places cost around 130,000 kroner per year, while the most expensive courses cost nearly 500,000 kroner per academic year.