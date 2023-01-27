Everything you need to know about tuition fees for foreign students in Norway

Just under 11,000 people registered in Norway as studying under the EEA registration scheme or were granted an education permit for those from outside the EEA in 2022.

Several factors, such as a high quality of life and buzzing student hubs in cities like Bergen, make Norway a dream destination for studying.

However most appealing of all is free tuition at public universities. Although in the new year, the rules changed, and international students from outside the EEA and Switzerland who are enrolling in courses that begin in the autumn of 2023 will need to pay tuition fees.

Despite the change first being proposed in October 2022, prospective students have been left in the dark over how much they will be required to pay to study in Norway, beyond a few government estimates.

The change to the rules is due to government cutbacks, meaning Norwegian public universities will need to charge fees to cover the cost of courses.

Exchange students and those from the EU/EEA and Switzerland will receive free tuition in Norway. Therefore if you want to conduct some of your studies in Norway, one way around the fees could be doing an exchange programme.

Another caveat is that if you were already enrolled and studying at a Norwegian university before 2023, you will not need to pay fees next academic year.

This means that those from outside the EEA already at Norwegian universities can finish their current courses without paying fees.

However, if you decide to do a masters in Norway after finishing your current degree, you will need to pay fees for the master's.

News on how much will be charged in fees has also been hard to come by for prospective students. So far, the University of Stavanger (UiS) is one of the only universities to announce the fees it will charge.

Students from countries outside the EU, EEA and Switzerland who will be studying in the autumn must prepare to pay the following for one year of study at UiS:

Master's degrees in technology, natural sciences and performing arts: 150,000 kroner

Master's degrees at a business school, social science subjects, humanities subjects and all health subjects: 125,000 kroner

Bachelor and year studies: 80,000 kroner

It isn't exactly clear when other universities will announce what they will charge. However, they will need to do so before students decide whether they want to progress their application any further. This will happen at some point in February for most students.

Additionally, several universities may announce what international students will be charged together because they are working together to formulate a pricing model.

The Arctic University of Norway is collaborating with the University of Oslo, the University of Bergen and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) to calculate a model for tuition fees.

Regarding the fees, section manager Bjarte Hoem at the University of Stavanger told Khrono, an education industry publication, that he didn't expect a significant fluctuation in prices between education institutes.

When prices are announced, and students decide whether they can afford or wish to continue their application to study in Norway, they will then be expected to pay their fees in advance during May.