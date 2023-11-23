Seven of the most unmissable events in Norway in December

Advertisement

Norwegian Museum of Cultural History's annual Christmas fair

One of Norway's most unique Christmas events will be held at the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History during the first two weekends in December.

The fair will host market stalls, exhibitions and showcases of Norwegian Christmas traditions throughout history.

Houses from different periods will also be decorated for Christmas in the style of the time, and there will be family shows and carol concerts.

Obos members can go for free on December 2nd. They can bring up to four non-members with them, too.

Adult tickets cost 180 kroner, and children under 18 go for free. There are a number of discounts for pensioners and students.

Torshovbyen’s julekalender

From one of Oslo's most unique Christmas events to another, the Christmas calendar event in Torshov, Oslo, puts a spin on the traditional advent calendar.

Every evening, there will be a live performance from the window of one of the resident's homes.

The shows are put on for free, and anybody can come along to watch. Music performances, recitals from Norway's best-loved Christmas films, and choirs make up the bulk of the entertainment.

Following the organiser's social media accounts will let you know where each event is held.

FIS World Cup trials and Handball WC in Trondheim

Not all of the events featured in this month's list will have a festive focus, although the Christmas market in Trondheim also opens on December 3rd.

Sports fans in the city have plenty to look forward to, which is just as well, given local football team Rosenborg's struggles this year.

On Friday, December 15th, until Sunday, December 17th, a taste of the FIS World Cup comes to Granåsen as trials will be held. Day tickets will cost 250 kroner for adults.

Between December 6th and December 12th, one of the best Norwegian handball teams of all time will compete on home soil at the Handball World Cup. The games are being held at the Trondheim Spectrum.

English standup comedy in Oslo

Thursday, December 14th, will see an English standup comedy night held at Nieu Scene in Torshov. Tickets are already available and cost 200 kroner.

Several great acts from Norway and overseas will be performing.

Bergen Christmas Market

In the super central location of Festplassen in the heart of Bergen is the city's annual Christmas market. The market will feature a Ferris wheel and horse carousel. If those aren't enough, the large Christmas tree will help create a holiday atmosphere.

Those in Bergen should remember to check out the nearby gingerbread village, which is the world's largest. The market opens at the start of December and will remain open until December 22nd.

Nidaros Boys' Choir

One of Norway's oldest boys' choirs will hold several concerts in December. The shows will be held in the stunning Nidaros Cathedral on December 8th, 9th, and 10th.

In addition to the choir, the Trondheim Soloists and violinist Joakim Røbergshagen will also be performing. Information on tickets can be found here.

Egersund Christmas market

The exceedingly popular Christmas market in Egersund, near Stavanger, will be open to the public between December 7th and December 10th and then December 14th and December 17th.

The Christmas market in Egersund takes inspiration from British and German markets. The town centre will be turned into a "Christmas town", which will host a number of performances, concerts and stalls.

Egersund has long been considered one of Norway's favourite Christmas destinations.