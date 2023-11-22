Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Parliamentary majority in favour of conversion therapy ban

The Liberal Party, Conservative Party, Centre Party and Labour Party have reached a majority in favour of ending conversion therapy.

The controversial practice attempts to change the sexual or gender orientation of individuals through a number of means.

The Conservatives first floated the policy to outlaw the practice when they were last in power in 2021. The punishment for conversion therapy attempts will be between three and six years imprisonment.

The bill will be voted on in parliament on December 7th.

Former Oslo mayor may drop severance pay

Raymond Johansen may drop the large severance payout he was due to receive after it attracted negative scrutiny from other politicians and the press.

He had delayed taking up his new role at the Norwegian People's Aid to secure the full severance payout from city hall.

The severance payout will have totalled around 395,000 kroner. This would've amounted to roughly three months of his annual salary, which is in excess of 1.5 million kroner.

He will look to start his new role earlier and accept a lower severance payout than he had initially planned to.

Weather warnings in place

Several danger warnings are in place across the country today. There are warnings in place for snow drifts, avalanches, floods and slippery roads.

Motorists have been asked to look closely at whether their journey is necessary and any problems they might encounter on their journey.

"It's a good idea to check things like that (the roads and weather) when you know there's a storm ahead. You have to think for yourself, there's no point setting out on a journey if the road is closed, so it might be a good idea to follow along from tomorrow morning," State meteorologist Unni Nilssen told Norwegian newswire NTB.

Air travel may also be delayed due to the weather conditions on Wednesday.

Energy prices fall in the north

Electricity prices in the north fell by 80 percent on Wednesday compared to recent prices. The reason for the price drop is a strong storm.

Nationwide, prices dropped 31 percent on Wednesday compared to prices on previous days.

In Northern Norway, prices are around 27 øre per kilowatt hour. The southern and western price areas in Norway have an energy price of 96 øre per kilowatt hour.