Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rainfall alert for Bergen this week

In western Norway, Bergen is gearing up for an unusual weather event this week, as meteorologists warned of exceptionally heavy rain.

On Wednesday, Bergen residents can expect strong winds and substantial rainfall, with temperatures hovering around ten degrees Celsius.

The precipitation is expected to start on Tuesday, but the real concern lies with Wednesday, marked by a yellow warning for "unusually heavy rain."

Meteorologist Anne Solveig Andersen has cautioned that Wednesday will bring continuous and intense rainfall during the morning, eventually turning into showers later in the day.

Former Oslo City Council head under scrutiny for requesting maximum severance pay amid job transition

Raymond Johansen, the former head of Oslo City Council, has come under scrutiny for requesting nearly 400,000 kroner in severance pay as he transitions to a new role.

Johansen defended his actions, stating that he adhered to all the regulations governing such payments.

Critics, including Siavash Mobasheri, the group leader of the Red Party (Rødt), have called for a review of the rules within Oslo Municipality, questioning the morality of receiving such a severance package.

Johansen, who is set to assume the position of Secretary General at Norwegian People's Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp), explained that he chose to delay starting his new job by three months to allow for a transition period and proper preparation.

This three-month gap also ensures he qualifies for the maximum payout from Oslo's retirement scheme. Given his previous salary of nearly 1.6 million kroner, he is expected to receive 395,000 kroner in severance pay.

Oslo City Hall to raise Palestinian flag on November 29th

Norway's capital, Oslo, is set to display solidarity with Palestine by hoisting the Palestinian flag alongside the United Nations flag at Oslo City Hall on November 29th.

This decision was reached by the City Council on Monday. However, not all council members were in favour of this move.

The Progress Party (FRP) and the Christian Democratic Party (KRF) voted against the proposal.

The chosen date holds significance as it marks the United Nations' International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian people, a day dedicated to recognising and supporting the Palestinian cause.

State intervention saves Avinor from financial collapse

According to recent reports, Avinor, the state-owned airport operator in Norway, was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy just days before the government stepped in with a crucial financial lifeline.

The government's intervention may have prevented a financial disaster for the company as early as November, as reported by the newspaper E24.

Avinor has been grappling with a major income deficit of 16 billion kroner due to the adverse impact of the pandemic on air travel. To avert the potential closure of airports, the government swiftly announced a boost in Avinor's revenue.

Norwegian Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård (Labour Party, AP) emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring that no airports would be forced to shut down, underscoring the urgency of these financial measures.