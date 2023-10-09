Five amazing autumn walks in Bergen

Advertisement

Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, is a great place for nature enthusiasts seeking to immerse themselves in the wonders of the autumn season.

Surrounded by numerous mountains and ancient forests located at the city's doorstep, one doesn't need to book an entire day to enjoy a lovely autumnal walk.

While Bergen residents can choose from dozens of fantastic walk options, we're covering our five top picks for this season – and leaving you to discover many others on your own as you spend more time in the city called the "Gateway to the Fjords."

Damgårdsfjellet: Beloved by hikers and nature aficionados

Damsgårdsfjellet is one of Bergen's seven mountains, and it's a very popular hiking terrain with many paths. The mountain lies west of the Melkeplassen residential area in the Laksevåg district.

While it's a great place to visit year-round (should the weather allow for it), Damsgårdsfjellet has a particular charm in the autumn – especially if you're a keen mushroom forager.

Whether you're an avid hiker, a leisurely walker, or a nature enthusiast, Damsgårdsfjellet has something to offer.

The well-maintained trails cater to various fitness levels, making it an excellent choice for both a casual stroll and a more rigorous hike (when we say rigorous – we really mean it, as some trails are very steep and require a lot of stamina).

Løvstakken: A great choice close to the city centre

With its towering presence and awe-inspiring vistas, Løvstakken has earned its place as a cherished destination for both locals and visitors seeking outdoor adventure and breathtaking panoramas.

Located between the Fyllingsdalen and Bergensdalen valleys, it's a distinctive feature of the city's skyline.

At the mountain's summit, hikers can enjoy 360-degree views of Bergen and its surrounding landscapes, including the city's harbour and majestic fjords.

Furthermore, once you reach the mountain's top, you'll see several lower mountain peaks. To the south, you'll have the Gullsteinen. To the northwest, you'll be able to see Ravnefjellet, and to the north, you'll see Strandafjellet.

Løvstakken is easily accessible from Bergen's city centre and is considered one of the more accessible mountains around Bergen to climb.

Kanadaskogen: A stunning forest full of charming lakes

When it comes to experiencing the beauty of nature near Bergen, Kanadaskogen is a hidden gem that locals adore.

The forest area is located between Bergen's western districts of Laksevåg, Loddefjord, and Fyllingsdalen.

Kanadaskogen, which translates to "Canada Forest," owes its name to a group of scouts who named it in 1918, an homage to the great and vast forests of Canada.

This enchanting forest, easily accessible by public transport, offers many walking trails that wind through dense greenery, tranquil lakes (which make for good fishing), and moss-covered landscapes.

Kanadaskogen walks provide a great escape from the urban buzz and a chance to reconnect with nature. It's a favourite among families, as it has many child-friendly paths and areas to set up a barbecue.

Nordnes Park: A great option if you're strapped for time

Nordnes Park, located on the edge of Bergen's harbour, is a magnet for locals and a trendy destination for walks on nice and sunny autumn days.

This beloved park offers stunning waterfront views, and you'll often find many people picnicking in the sun, barbequing, fishing, reading books, and just relaxing in the area.

If you don't have time to go on a longer walk, Nordnes is a great option, as you can reach it on foot in 10-15 minutes from Bergen's central square, Torgallmenningen.

It's also located close to the city's aquarium, so if you're visiting Bergen, you might want to head there once you're done with your walk (after all, it is the largest aquarium in Norway).

Hordnesskogen: Calling all hikers

Hordnesskogen is one of Bergen's most sought-after hiking locations, particularly in the Fana and Ytrebygda areas. This forest is a favourite among walkers, joggers, dog owners, and fitness enthusiasts. With its accessibility and diverse trails, it also caters to a wide range of outdoor activities.

Starting from the Skeieveien car park, you can choose between three circular routes. The hiking trails within Hordnesskogen are well-maintained and spacious, making them ideal for strollers, although some sections feature gentle slopes.

Additionally, the forest boasts an intricate network of paths that crisscross the terrain, allowing for exploration beyond the marked trails.

Whether you're seeking an invigorating workout, a calm walk, or a chance to immerse yourself in Norway's nature, Hordnesskogen welcomes you with open arms.