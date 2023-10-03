Five signs that autumn in Norway is well and truly here

Advertisement

Autumn in Norway ushers in a breathtaking landscape transformation as the greenery gives way to fiery reds, deep oranges, and vibrant yellows across the country's forests and parks.

It's a season of change and beauty – as well as a bountiful season in terms of autumn harvests and the mushroom foraging craze that engulfs the country each year.

Furthermore, Norwegians tend to adapt their lifestyle as the days become colder and start going to cafes (and visiting/inviting friends over for cosy indoor get-togethers) more often.

The overall vibe shifts from the hyperactive spring and summer "hiking-at-all-costs" state of mind to a more relaxed tempo.

Regardless of where you're currently residing in Norway, the following are usually bulletproof signs of the autumn season taking hold of the country.

The great return to offices

As October rolls in, Norway undergoes a subtle transformation, signalling the close of its beloved (and notoriously long) summer holidays.

Norwegians are famous for their lengthy summer breaks, a cherished tradition marked by escapes to sandy shores, red summer cabins, and fjord-side havens.

Yet, for those who remain behind, summer presents a mixed experience.

Workplaces often slow down as colleagues embark on vacations, leaving behind a sea of out-of-office email responses.

As October approaches, a quiet shift occurs. Days shorten, the weather turns, and Norwegians return from their vacations.

The era of automatic out-of-office messages draws to a close, and the usual rhythm of work continues.

Mushroom foraging

Autumn is prime mushroom foraging season in Norway. The forests come alive with a variety of mushrooms, and many locals take to the woods to collect these edible delights.

Chantarelles are especially popular, so don't be surprised if you start noticing people stepping out of forests close to cities and towns with bags full of these delicious yellow and orange mushrooms.

Mushroom-picking groups become especially active, and you'll likely be able to find one operating in or near your town on social media sites (for example, Bergen's soppfolk i Bergen Facebook group or the more general SOPP-plukkere one).

While foraging, be sure only to pick edible mushrooms that you can identify accurately.

The season of the Aurora Borealis

Autumn in Norway also marks the return of the northern lights or Aurora Borealis.

As the nights grow darker, the chances of witnessing the aurora increase.

If you venture into the northern reaches of Norway, such as Tromsø or the Lofoten Islands, you might witness an unforgettable display of dancing colours in the night sky.

You're chances of seeing the northern lights increase across the country, but if you want to make sure that the odds are in your favour, head out to northern Norway.

Kos/hygge state of mind

Autumn marks the return of cooler temperatures in Norway. Mornings are crisp, and evenings grow noticeably chillier.

It's the perfect time to cosy up with a warm drink and watch the world transform outside your window.

Norwegians embrace the changing season by creating a cosy atmosphere in their homes and cafes.

Many enjoy kos or hygge moments, complete with candles, warm blankets, and hearty comfort foods. It's the season for hot cocoa, cinnamon buns, and comforting stews.

Both kos and hygge (more associated with Danish culture) convey an atmosphere of warmth and well-being when you feel at peace, enjoy simple pleasures, and live in the moment.

They're integral to the Norwegian way of life.

Fewer opportunities to dine outdoors

In Norway, from April to October, a remarkable transformation occurs on the streets of its cities. Restaurants and cafes spill out onto the pavements, establishing outdoor seating areas known as "uteserveringsteder."

These dining spots not only increase the available tables for restaurant owners but also provide patrons with the opportunity to enjoy a meal or drink outdoors while observing the world passing by.

Throughout this season, uteserveringsteder are usually equipped with heaters and blankets, essential for braving the often chilly Norwegian weather. Even during the summer, it's not always warm enough to dine comfortably outdoors without these warming comforts.

However, as the colder weather settles in, the outdoor seating areas begin to vanish. This disappearing act is a clear sign of the changing seasons in Norway.

While the cityscape feels less vibrant once these outdoor spaces have packed up for the season, there is also something charming about the return to uncluttered streets for a few months.