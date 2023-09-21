Pregnancy in Norway: What to expect in your first trimester

Advertisement

Expectant parents in Norway can rely on a comprehensive and supportive healthcare system.

Generally speaking, all pregnant women are entitled to free follow-ups with their midwife and/or GP.

Nine pregnancy consultations, including fetal diagnostics and ultrasounds, are offered during the pregnancy – but you may also be offered more consultations if your GP or midwife, together with you, decide that they are needed.

As you embark on this path, the initial trimester is a crucial period filled with significant developments and changes, both physical and emotional.

In this overview, we delve into what to expect from Norway's healthcare system during your first trimester, guiding you through the vital aspects of prenatal care and assistance that ensure a healthy start to your pregnancy journey.

Contacting your health provider after finding out you're pregnant

As soon as you confirm your pregnancy through a home test, don't hesitate to contact your local health centre or general practitioner (GP) to arrange your initial consultation.

You can expect to secure an appointment within a week of contacting your healthcare provider.

Moreover, you can choose whether you prefer follow-up care from your GP or a midwife or even alternate between them (meaning that you can see both) as you see fit.

While there is a comprehensive offer of GPs and midwives in major cities, that does not mean the service will be offered in each neighbourhood or near your home.

Don't be surprised if you must take public transport or drive for more than 20 or 30 minutes to reach your GP or health centre offering midwife consultations.

Initial consultation appointments (weeks 6-12)

Usually, your GP will ask you to bring a sample of your morning urine for routine urine tests. This step aids in monitoring your health and the progress of your pregnancy.

Your first antenatal (pre-birth) consultation is an important milestone. During this visit, your midwife or doctor will ask a series of questions to understand your specific needs and expectations for the upcoming months.

This early consultation focuses on several issues, and this is usually when you can get most of your questions answered. Your midwife or doctor will likely share advice on lifestyle and preparing for pregnancy, share thoughts and plan out your prenatal care, and go through the maternity services available in your area.

Additionally, you'll receive an Antenatal Health Card (usually printed on a sheet of paper), which will be updated during subsequent consultations. This card is crucial, so remember to bring it to every appointment.

The questions and topics that will come up

The initial consultations in weeks 6-12 will cover a wide range of topics, from diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices to your overall health, medical history, and any medications you may be taking.

The GP or midwife will also ask you about previous pregnancies, childbirth experiences, maternity leave, breastfeeding, and any past abortions.

They will check whether you're feeling okay and for your assessment of your own mental health and well-being.

Health checks in weeks 6-12

At each consultation, you'll undergo essential health checks.

Usually, the first one will be a simple urine test to check for proteins. This will be followed by blood pressure measurement.

After that, you can expect blood tests to screen for hepatitis B, HIV, and syphilis, as well as assessments of haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels.

Your pre-pregnancy weight will also be recorded on your health card.

Depending on your specific circumstances, further tests may be recommended and discussed during your consultations.

In Norway, the first ultrasound examination usually doesn't take place before week 11 or 12, and you can't have it at your GP – you will generally need to be referred to a gynaecologist at your local hospital.

In any case, all pregnant women are offered an ultrasound examination before week 14. As HelseNorge, the official website for information about and access to health services for residents of Norway, points out, the examination is offered free of charge.

Most pregnant women will have the ultrasound scan at their local hospital (for a fee of roughly 200 kroner, you can get the ultrasound images printed out). You will receive more information about what your local hospital offers at your first doctor or midwife consultation.

However, you can always opt for a private ultrasound before week 11 – just know these are expensive. In 2023, an ultrasound checkup at Volvat cost around 2,200 kroner.

The NIPT test: Eligibility and cost

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (or NIPT) is used to see if your baby has an increased chance of a genetic health condition, such as Down syndrome and other chromosomal differences.

If you're 35 years or older by your estimated due date or if you have specific risk factors, you will be offered the test.

The NIPT test is readily accessible through public health services and is free of charge.

For pregnant women who are younger than 35 at their due date and do not present specific risk factors, the public health services do not routinely offer NIPT.

However, if you fall into this category and desire to have the NIPT test, you have the option to reach out to authorised private clinics. At the time of writing, the cost of the test at Volvat was around 10,000 kroner.

As you progress through the first trimester, it's important to remember that you should reach out to your healthcare provider with any questions or concerns about the changes occurring in your body (such as pains, bleeding, or similar).

Overall, your first trimester is a time of preparation and planning. Norway's healthcare system is dedicated to ensuring a healthy and informed start to your pregnancy journey – though you might be surprised by how "hands off" everything feels (at least compared to some other European countries, which offer more ultrasound checkups in the first trimester).