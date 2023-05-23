The most important things to do after having a baby in Norway

Advertisement

Generally speaking, the issues you'll need to sort out after having a baby in Norway can be divided into healthcare and administrative tasks.

Naturally, the health of your baby comes first, but that doesn't mean that you should ignore important administrative tasks. Chief among these is obtaining a residence permit for the child or registering them as a EEA national if neither parent is a Norwegian citizen. You will also need to register your child with the authorities so that it can get a national identification number and be registered in all the key systems in the country.

Health examinations and screenings

In Norway, you can expect to receive a high level of medical care for newly born babies. Shortly after you give birth, your baby will undergo a series of medical check-ups.

In the first couple of days after the birth, a pediatrician will carry out a thorough check-up of your baby. If the doctor needs to take extra blood samples or examine your baby, you will be notified and told why.

As the Norwegian Directorate of Health notes in its guide to pregnancy in Norway, all babies born in Norway have a blood sample taken after birth for screening purposes, free of charge and on a voluntary basis. If you do not wish such a sample to be taken, you'll have to inform the midwife.

The blood sample can be investigated for multiple different diseases. While a small number of children are born with these diseases every year, by catching them early on, they can mostly be cured.

Nurse assistance and initial follow-ups

A registered nurse from your public health clinic will come to your house during the first few weeks after you have a baby. Note that you can also contact the clinic yourself if you need assistance or if the nurse doesn't visit.

Furthermore, the baby should be weighed within seven to ten days. This can be done at the public health clinic, or the nurse can do it during the visit.

Remember that your baby needs to get its first health check-up with a doctor when it is six weeks old.

Personal check-up (after two or three months)

You can also ask for a personal check-up (etterkontroll) by a doctor or midwife two or three months after you have your baby.

During the check-up, expect the doctor or midwife to examine your pubic and pelvic area and vagina. You can also ask for a test to check your red blood cell count.

Registering your child with the immigration authorities

When a child is born to two non-Norwegian parents in Norway, the baby's parents must apply for a residence permit for the child or register it as an EU/EEA national living in Norway or as a family member of an EU/EEA national.

The child will need to be registered with the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) within a year of being born. However, if one or both parents are Norwegian citizens, then the child may automatically qualify for Norwegian citizenship and doesn't need to be registered.

Notifying the Tax Administration about the birth of the child



Generally speaking, the hospital where the birth takes place notifies the Norwegian Tax Administration after the child is born (notice of birth). This process usually occurs automatically.

However, if you have your child in Norway and there is no doctor or midwife present, the mother of the child has to notify the Tax Administration about the birth herself (usually within one month of the birth), book an appointment at a tax office, bring valid maternity documentation, and fill out a notification of birth form at the Tax Administration's premises.

Furthermore, if the mother and the father of the child aren't married, then the father must declare his paternity. However, married partners don't need to take such action, as the husband is automatically assumed to be the father, and the husband and wife automatically receive shared parental responsibility.

You can find out more about paternity on the website of the Tax Administration.

Making sure that your child has a national identity number, reporting its name

When it comes to the child's national identity number, the Tax Administration also usually automatically allocates it to a child after it receives the birth notice from the hospital.

The person who has parental responsibility needs to report the child's name.

Usually, the Tax Administration will request the person with parental responsibility to choose the child's name after it has been issued a national identity number.

The child's Norwegian national identity number will be stated in this request that you will receive from the authorities. The ID number is used for various official purposes, including healthcare, education, and benefits.

After the baby's name has been registered, the parents will receive a confirmatory note via Altinn, which will state the child's name and national identity number.

Getting a passport for your child

According to Norwegian law, children must have their own passports. This is also recommended for travel within the Schengen Area, as a passport is also a valid proof of identity for Norwegians abroad.

Know that you do not need a birth certificate to order a passport for your child. However, you will need to bring your baby to the passport appointment (all children must be present in person), valid proof of your own identity, written authorisation from the other parent, valid proof of identity of the other parent, and sufficient money to pay the passport fee.

The passport office will take a photo of the child, so you do not have to bring a photo when you show up for the appointment.

You can find more information about the details of the process on the webpage of the Norwegian police.