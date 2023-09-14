Will Norway get any more summer days this year?

Advertisement

It has been unusually warm in several places across the country in recent weeks. However, Norway is unlikely to experience any more summer weather, with autumn beginning to set in nationwide this week.

Large parts of the country have been treated to sun and weather in the high teens and low twenties over the past few weeks. The warm spell was welcome after the fourth wettest August in 123 years.

However, low pressure will sweep over the country, lowering temperatures and bringing scattered rain with it.

The low pressure will hit western Norway from Thursday before reaching eastern Norway and then central and northern Norway over the weekend.

“First, it will affect western Norway and then bring rain across eastern Norway. It will pass through large parts of the country, so there will be changing weather all around,” Eldbjørg Moxnes told Norwegian newswire NTB.

According to Moxnes, the temperatures will be typical for autumn, and the public does not need to worry about a cold snap just yet. However, snow and strong winds can be expected between 1,400 and 1,500 metres above sea level.

Advertisement

“In the lowlands, snow is not expected anytime soon. But if you are going to drive over mountain passes, check the weather forecast and plan for whether you need winter tyres,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, the Meteorologists posted a photo of snow-covered roads from Sognefjellet on X/Twitter. You can see the post below.